Suspect charged after allegedly shooting at HPD officer outside apartment complex in N. Houston
The officer was trying to pull the man over for a traffic violation, and at first, the suspect pulled into an apartment complex. But, that's when police said he got out holding the weapon.
Drive-by shooting leaves 4 people injured outside northeast Houston convenience store, HPD says
The shooting comes just days after five people were shot outside a nightclub in northwest Harris County. Both incidents involved multiple shooters in a vehicle firing shots into a parking lot.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Mother seeks answers in deadly 2021 shooting of trans woman outside Chick-Fil-A in west Houston
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the location on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store. This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street. Police said the men...
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say
Houston Police Department officers say they're investigating a shooting on Phlox Street that sent one man to the hospital after reports of "people with guns."
HCSO: Barricaded man apparently escapes during SWAT standoff after possible domestic dispute
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man who was barricaded inside his home in north Harris County has escaped after allegedly firing shots toward his wife, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the SWAT standoff on Hill Road near the Hardy Toll Road just before 5 a.m....
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston
Two masked suspects didn't spot the girl hiding in the bedroom when they broke into her family home. The victims share their story in an interview you'll only find on ABC13.
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
Man accused of installing hidden camera above neighbor's shower gets in heated argument with judge
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of installing a hidden camera in his neighbor's home appeared before a judge on Tuesday. The judge wants Brian Burnette back in court next week. Burnette, 48, is out of jail after he posted a $5,000 bond when he was arrested last...
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged
HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
