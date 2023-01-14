Illinois State Police is investigating two separate crashes involving ISP Squad cars within two days. Authorities say a trooper was performing a traffic stop early Saturday on I-57 in Kankakee County when a Dodge Charge hit the trooper’s vehicle. The Charger didn’t stop, but was arrested a short time later and charged with DUI. The next morning, a person was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-94 near 111th Street in Cook County. A trooper was providing support for that crash when their vehicle was hit by a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota was sent to the hospital and issued citations for DUI, Scott’s Law, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO