ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet

A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Willowbrook Teen Arrested in Connection with Theft Investigation In Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police crediting an alert and prompt acting resident for the arrest of a juvenile in the process of stealing a car. It was on January 16th at approximately 9:00pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Janes Avenue and Falconridge Way for a report of multiple teenaged subjects looking inside vehicles.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

Joliet police asking for the public’s help after a 7-Eleven was robbed. On January 16, 2023, at 8:36 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 325 South Larkin Avenue and McDonough Street for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers determined that a black male suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a beer. During the purchase, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area. The suspect was described as 6’2″ tall with a heavy build wearing a ski mask, beige jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Disney Ice Show Arrives In Chicago

Disney on Ice is coming to Chicagoland. The show opens tomorrow night at Allstate Arena in northwest suburban Rosemont. Chicago native and ice skater Andrew Austin urges the public to come out and see a fascinating performance. He adds that the show will feature depictions from the movies Frozen and Encanto. The Disney event will move on to the United Center starting January 26th through the 29th. The ice performance will then return to Allstate Arena on February 2nd and will conclude on the 5th.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Gordon Ramsey to Open Naperville Restaurant

A popular TV celebrity chef is expected to open a restaurant in Naperville. Gordon Ramsey plans to open Ramsey’s Kitchen this spring. The host of Master Chef and Hell’s Kitchen entered the Chicago restaurant market in 2021 with the opening of Gordon Ramsey Burger.
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Two Crashes Involving ISP Squad Cars

Illinois State Police is investigating two separate crashes involving ISP Squad cars within two days. Authorities say a trooper was performing a traffic stop early Saturday on I-57 in Kankakee County when a Dodge Charge hit the trooper’s vehicle. The Charger didn’t stop, but was arrested a short time later and charged with DUI. The next morning, a person was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-94 near 111th Street in Cook County. A trooper was providing support for that crash when their vehicle was hit by a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota was sent to the hospital and issued citations for DUI, Scott’s Law, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy