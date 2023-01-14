Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Red Wings vs. Avalanche NHL predictions, picks & odds for Monday, 1/16
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams in inconsistent form meet in Colorado on Monday afternoon. The Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 defeat by the Columbus...
Red Wings vs. Coyotes predictions, picks & odds for today’s game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The majority of the NHL was in action on MLK Monday, and the Detroit Red Wings were one of those teams. However, it...
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic clears waivers, assigned to Grand Rapids
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic cleared waivers on Monday and was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings activated defenseman Robert Hagg, who has been out since Dec. 8 with an undisclosed injury. They now have eight defensemen on their 23-man roster. Nedeljkovic’s cap...
Flyers’ Ivan Provorov skips Pride night warmup, cites religion
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team’s pregame because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. Provorov, who identified as Russian Orthodox, cited his religious beliefs as the reason for sitting out the warmup before the Flyers played the Anaheim Ducks.
Avalanche beat Red Wings for ninth time in row, 6-3
DENVER — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists for a four-point day.
Free agents are telling the Detroit Lions they want to come back
ALLEN PARK -- When John Cominsky had his exit interview with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2021 season, he asked for his release. He was eventually granted it, then watched one-fourth of the league try to claim him. He was awarded to the Detroit Lions. When Cominsky’s exit interview rolled...
Detroit Red Wings first-half grades: Progress not measured by record
After offseason changes that included a new head coach and many player acquisitions, the new-look Detroit Red Wings are in almost the same spot halfway through the season as they were a year ago. The challenge is to not sink in the second half like they did in 2021-22 and...
Red Wings squander lead as Coyotes end 9-game skid in shootout
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s first two shootout attempts and the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a nine-game losing streak. Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored in regulation for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse had...
Red Wings wary of over-using Ville Husso
DETROIT – Ville Husso has been the Detroit Red Wings’ most invaluable player the first half of the season, no question. This team might be closer to the bottom of the overall standings, instead of 23rd where it currently sits, if not for its top goaltender. But his...
How ex-Spartans fared in opening round of NFL playoffs
The NFL playoffs began over the weekend with seven former Michigan State players on active postseason rosters. Among the six who played in wild-card games, only two are on teams that advanced to the divisional round. Cornerback Josiah Scott is in his second season with the Eagles, who had a bye after landing the top seed in the NFC and will host the Giants on Saturday.
Ben Johnson’s return yet another sign the future has arrived for the Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Ben Johnson could have been an NFL head coach by week’s end. He landed interviews for three of the five openings and was the odds-on favorite for the gig in Carolina. He was scheduled to board a flight today for a second interview in Charlotte, N.C.
Former Michigan player with Jackson ties inks minor-league deal with Twins
Ryan LaMarre has signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. The former Michigan player and Jackson native was part of a slate of non-roster invitees to the Twins Major League Spring Training camp.
Detroit Lions 2022 review: Offensive line joins the elites, despite injuries
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season. Over the next two weeks, MLive will hand out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Offensive line. Starters: LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Evan Brown, RT Penei Sewell. Backups: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai,...
