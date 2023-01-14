DENVER — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists for a four-point day.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO