ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Plan to Do Their Talking On Field Against Confident Bengals

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDvsV_0kEkkG3700

The Bengals didn't like the way the Ravens played in the Week 18 matchup. Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon declared his team is the "big dogs of the AFC." The Ravens plan to do their talking on the field.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Bengals didn't like the way the Ravens played in the Week 18 matchup.

The Cincinnati players contended some of the Baltimore players were dirty.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon declared his team is the "big dogs of the AFC."

The Ravens didn't directly respond to any of these comments, but they're looking forward to the rematch Sunday night in the first round of the playoffs.

“We’ll see Sunday night. If there’s smoke, there’s smoke," Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen said. "We’re not running from anybody. If you feel like people were doing things dirty ... you weren’t at the same time? You can look at film from the past about what they were doing and stuff, too. So, at the end of the day, whoever has beef with each other, they have beef with each other. At the end of the day, we’re going out there to play a football game. We’re not trying to do anything extra, but we have a job to do.”

The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. Edwards acknowledged he had heard the Bengals chirping all week about the Ravens and how they played in Week 18.

"I feel like there’s been a lot of chatter on their side," Edwards said. "We’re going to let our pads do the talking."

The Ravens are 9-point underdogs with Lamar Jackson still sidelined with a knee injury. That should give the Bengals added confidence.

The Ravens players are also confident regardless of whom is playing quarterback.

“I’m not too worried about all that talk," tight end Mark Andrews said. "At the end of the day, this is football, and you’ve got to play between the rules, you’ve got to play how you’re going to play. I respect everybody on their team; I know they feel the same about us. So, I’m excited.”

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith bumped Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch.

"He did that on purpose," Chase said. "It's alright. We got something for that. He was the only one tryna do messy stuff."

Smith's response?

"See you Sunday night.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens WR Sammy Watkins clarifies Lamar Jackson comments

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has attempted to clarify comments he made about quarterback Lamar Jackson before the team's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals which Baltimore lost 24-17 on Sunday night. "If a guy is hurt and can't play, he shouldn't be out there," Watkins said of...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world blasts John Harbaugh after Ravens playoff loss

The Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and ultimately came up just short on their last possession to tie up the game. Many are blaming Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his questionable clock management for the loss. Baltimore nearly completed a hail-mary Read more... The post NFL world blasts John Harbaugh after Ravens playoff loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference.  After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens gave it all they had but they came up just short in their upset attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. They did so without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the game with a leg injury that has taken longer to heal than expected. Some chastised Jackson for not suiting Read more... The post Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Robert Griffin III relates to, defends Lamar Jackson during Ravens playoff game

Lamar Jackson has taken a lot of criticism for his decision not to play in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. But former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is not among those criticizing the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. During Sunday’s game, Griffin shared his all too relatable feelings regarding Jackson’s situation. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III relates to, defends Lamar Jackson during Ravens playoff game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

John Harbaugh shockingly defends horrible clock management

During Sunday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hit with plenty of criticism for his horrible clock management at the end of the game that cost the team precious seconds due to his refusal to call timeouts. But even after the game, he thinks it was the right call.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy