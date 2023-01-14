ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse’s Losing Streak Extends to Six Games After Falling to #10 Cornell

The Orange entered today’s contest on a 5-game skid with their last win coming on November 26th against Post University. During that stretch, Coach Britni Smith’s squad scored just 7 goals and gave up 20. After losses to ranked opponents such as Penn State, Vermont and Colgate, Syracuse welcomed another tough contender to Tennity and a fellow Central New York hockey program: the #10 ranked Cornell Big Red.
ITHACA, NY
Notre Dame’s Quarterback Room Is Strong, And Getting Stronger

Notre Dame has gone through quite an overhaul at quarterback over the last year, and the result is the Irish being in position to see much-needed improvement in production and play behind the center. In our latest Irish Breakdown show we look at the present and future of the Notre...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame Found Two Important Defensive Pieces In The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame has developed a very strategic and targeted approach to the transfer portal, and that philosophy allowed the Irish to add a small but very impactful group of transfers. While quarterback Sam Hartman gets much of the attention, Notre Dame was able to dip into the portal to fill two very important roles on defense.
NOTRE DAME, IN

