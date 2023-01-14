Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
UMary pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Wildcat women
The University of Mary would use a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away from Wayne State 56-49 inside of Rice Auditorium Saturday evening. Wayne State falls to 9-7 with the loss (5-7 NSIC). UMary with the win moves to 9-6 on the year with an 8-4 record in the NSIC.
norfolkneradio.com
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule
The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams both fell on the road on Tuesday night to their opponents from Lincoln Pius X. Ava Markowski paced the Thunderbolt girls with 16 points to lead the Lincolnites past Norfolk, 71-41. Cameryn Skiff was tops for the Panthers with 11 points. Pius won the boys game as well. 6-foot-10-inch junior Treyson Anderson scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts to a 61-40 triumph over the Panthers. Easton Sullivan was the only Norfolk player in double figures, with 11.
norfolkneradio.com
Moeller wins long, triple jumps; Chipps hits NCAA provisional at USD indoor meet
Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller captured first place finishes in the long jump and triple to lead the Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Kickoff Meet held at Dakota Dome in Vermillion. Moeller started the day with a first place finish in...
norfolkneradio.com
Saturday's local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller won the long and triple jumps as the Wayne State indoor track teams competed at the University of South Dakota. Moeller's posted winning leaps of 21 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the long jump and 47-2 1/2 in the triple jump. On the women's side, Clearwater sophomore Brooklynn Chipps posted an NCAA provisional mark in the weight throw of 62-8 3/4.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
Power restored in Norfolk, Nebraska
More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.
Snow Emergencies declared in Sioxland
From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Siouxland communities brace for winter storm
Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways.
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
kscj.com
SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY AT NOON
A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY. THIS PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE. YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET TODAY AND THE...
norfolkneradio.com
Snow emergency issued for Norfolk
NORFOLK - With the impending snow set to start Wednesday morning, the City of Norfolk has issued a snow emergency. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Madison County from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach 6-12 inches. The...
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves hiring of several new teacher positions
NORFOLK - The three newest members of the Norfolk Public School Board were officially sworn in yesterday, and they wasted no time in making their presence felt as they approved the hiring of several teaching positions at yesterday’s meeting. One of those approvals was for the hiring of three...
Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 1,000 trout in Bacon Creek
Anglers at Bacon Creek Park got a boost to their catch this weekend as the Iowa Department of Natural Recourses (DNR) stocked around 1,500 trout into Bacon Creek on Saturday.
Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
kscj.com
BOND SET FOR MURDER SUSPECT IN NORTHSIDE SHOOTING
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT A MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND SATURDAY NIGHT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested For Murder In Sioux City
Sioux City — A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 911 call where a woman was pleading for help.
norfolkneradio.com
Popular toy collector coming to Norfolk
NORFOLK - A national renowned toy collector is coming to Norfolk to buy your old toys and memorabilia. For the past 35 years, Joel Magee known as “The Toy Scout”, has purchased and restored old toys to sell from folks across the country. He’s even been seen on networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and the show Pawn Stars.
No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash
First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.
