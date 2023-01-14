ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

norfolkneradio.com

UMary pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Wildcat women

The University of Mary would use a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away from Wayne State 56-49 inside of Rice Auditorium Saturday evening. Wayne State falls to 9-7 with the loss (5-7 NSIC). UMary with the win moves to 9-6 on the year with an 8-4 record in the NSIC.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule

The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams both fell on the road on Tuesday night to their opponents from Lincoln Pius X. Ava Markowski paced the Thunderbolt girls with 16 points to lead the Lincolnites past Norfolk, 71-41. Cameryn Skiff was tops for the Panthers with 11 points. Pius won the boys game as well. 6-foot-10-inch junior Treyson Anderson scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts to a 61-40 triumph over the Panthers. Easton Sullivan was the only Norfolk player in double figures, with 11.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Saturday's local and area sports results; Monday's schedule

Pierce sophomore Logan Moeller won the long and triple jumps as the Wayne State indoor track teams competed at the University of South Dakota. Moeller's posted winning leaps of 21 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the long jump and 47-2 1/2 in the triple jump. On the women's side, Clearwater sophomore Brooklynn Chipps posted an NCAA provisional mark in the weight throw of 62-8 3/4.
NORFOLK, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY AT NOON

A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY. THIS PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE. YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET TODAY AND THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Snow emergency issued for Norfolk

NORFOLK - With the impending snow set to start Wednesday morning, the City of Norfolk has issued a snow emergency. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Madison County from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Forecasted snowfall is expected to reach 6-12 inches. The...
NORFOLK, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
norfolkneradio.com

School board approves hiring of several new teacher positions

NORFOLK - The three newest members of the Norfolk Public School Board were officially sworn in yesterday, and they wasted no time in making their presence felt as they approved the hiring of several teaching positions at yesterday’s meeting. One of those approvals was for the hiring of three...
NORFOLK, NE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

BOND SET FOR MURDER SUSPECT IN NORTHSIDE SHOOTING

BOND HAS BEEN SET AT A MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND SATURDAY NIGHT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Man Arrested For Murder In Sioux City

Sioux City — A Sioux City man is jailed in the weekend shooting death of a woman on the city’s north side. Police say 23-year-old Austyn Self is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says officers were dispatched to a house around 9:40 p.m. Saturday during a 911 call where a woman was pleading for help.
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Popular toy collector coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK - A national renowned toy collector is coming to Norfolk to buy your old toys and memorabilia. For the past 35 years, Joel Magee known as “The Toy Scout”, has purchased and restored old toys to sell from folks across the country. He’s even been seen on networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and the show Pawn Stars.
NORFOLK, NE

