The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Tuesday Round-up: Hampton Takes Two From HV; Lady Cyclones Roll
Hampton 78, Happy Valley 29 (boys) A hot-shooting Hampton squad rolled to a nonconference county win on Tuesday night. Hampton outscored HV 29-12 in the opening quarter and continued to keep the pressure on the rest of the way. Cadon Buckles scored 28 points to lead the Hampton effort –...
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
TBI investigation into Daniel Boone incidents complete; now goes to DA
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation into assault allegations by members of the Daniel Boone High School football team and has now passed the findings on to the district attorney. A TBI spokesperson told News Channel 11 Tuesday that the bureau’s investigation into allegations of physical and […]
wcyb.com
Mountain City Elementary School closing Wednesday due to water main break
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mountain City Elementary School is closing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a severe water main break on Donnelly Street, according to officials. The Johnson County Department of Education made the on Facebook. Kids Country will not be available for students, officials added.
Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’
A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia. Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wjhl.com
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
wjhl.com
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
993thex.com
Kingsport’s Domtar Mill resumes operations with a new specialty
The Domtar Mill in Kingsport has resumed operations with a new specialty following a two-year, $350 million transformation. The former free-sheet paper mill was converted to Domtar’s first fully-recycled packaging facility. This marks the company’s entry into the containerboard market, where they’ll be turning recycled fibers into quality liners...
Johnson City Press
Supper can be special at Libby's Lodge
My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking. I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and...
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
Local foster parents ask state to improve foster care system
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A recent state report confirms what many local foster families already knew — Tennessee’s foster system faces extreme instability. Last week, the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth reported Tennessee’s instability is the highest in the country. The State of the Child Report for 2022 found the state to have […]
