The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Hustle Sports News

Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

It’s a Revealing Fork in the Road for Adam Thielen

It's a revealing fork in the road for Adam Thielen afoot, the Vikings 32-year-old wide receiver whose resume already echoes
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached the postseason for the first time in 2022, and his team ended its
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Inactives: Harrison Smith Will Play, Cam Dantzler Won’t

The Minnesota Vikings have released their inactives list for their Wild Card game against the New York Giants, and there
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Three Frustrating Takeaways from the Giants Loss

The Minnesota Vikings season is now over after falling short at home against a beatable New York Giants team. Kevin
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Skol (Face) Plant—Vikings’ Magical Season Fizzles at the Finish

Vikings Territory Breakdown: In 1998, Vikings placekicker Gary Anderson didnt miss a field all seasonuntil the playoffs. And now in
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Playoff Run Comes to an Abrupt End

The Minnesota Vikings hosted their first playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle, but this day would end in no miracle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings 2023 Offseason Could Be More Mysterious Than 2022

The Minnesota Vikings unexpected 13-4 NFC North-winning season ended Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium after a loss to the New
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
