ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread over measures...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy