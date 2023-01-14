Read full article on original website
Related
Tractor driver with knife rammed into Boone police car and church, tried to hit people
BOONE, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday for driving a tractor recklessly, striking a church and trying to hit several people in a parking lot. The Boone Police Department on Facebook said the tractor was stolen, and officers stopped the driver, identified as Ronnie Hicks, after receiving multiple calls and complaints.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and screamed...
Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ
CAMDEN, N.J. — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in...
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
Weddington junior DB Sam Neely offered by Wake Forest
Matthews, N.C. — Sam Neely, a junior defensive back at Weddington High School, has received a verbal scholarship offer from Wake Forest University. He was previously offered by the University of Rhode Island and Appalachian State University. The junior finished the 2022 football season with 46 tackles (3.5/game), three...
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
In bipartisan NC House assignments, a sign of GOP strategy
New committee assignments in the state House hint at a Republican strategy to exert more control over North Carolina's lawmaking process this year: Peel off a handful of Democratic votes to block Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Three Democrats, already considered likely options as Republicans look for allies across the aisle...
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, MD. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state's first Black governor on Wednesday, punctuating his inauguration with references to Black history that included an acknowledgement of the enslaved people who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol. Before his inaugural speech, Moore attended...
Tennessee lends offer to Grimsley 4-star WR Alex Taylor
Greensboro, N.C. — The University of Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. Taylor was recently named to the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Taylor was...
Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson's perfect ACC start
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest ended No. 19 Clemson’s unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play in a style that demands the Demon Deacons start getting more attention of their own. Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night, giving...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0