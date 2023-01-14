Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Snow for southern Iowa tonight, plus more foggy spots
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow continues across the southern third of Iowa this evening as a system travels by south of the state. This snow will continue falling mainly south of I-80 through the night, wrapping up in southeast Iowa tomorrow morning. Accumulations will be around 1-2" in most spots.
KCCI.com
Light snow over southern Iowa Saturday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, we are monitoring a disturbance that is currently over the Four Corners region in the Desert Southwest. This system is expected to move into the Upper Midwest tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will begin to weaken, but it will be strong enough to produce a band of light to moderate snow generally over the southern portions of the state. A dry layer of air in the low-mid levels of the atmosphere will limit the amount and duration of snowfall for areas closer to Des Moines, but we still anticipate around a trace to 1" generally along the I-80 corridor. Portions of southern Iowa, especially south of US-34 will likely see 1-3", with most locations likely closer to the 1-2" range.
KCCI.com
Snow piles up in rural areas as crews work to clear roads
Iowans woke up to snow covered roads throughout the state on Thursday. The heaviest snow fell in western and northern portions of the state. Roads throughout the metro have shown improvement, but travel remains difficult in many parts of the state. For the latest roads report, watch the video above.
KCCI.com
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: School bullying, snowfall totals
A central Iowa mother is speaking out against bullying after her 10-year-old-son was left with a concussion. "You send your kids to school to learn, not to come out with mental illnesses. To grow their brains, not hinder it. That’s not what I sent him there for," she told KCCI.
KCCI.com
Video shows how deadly Interstate 80 crash unfolded
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Newly released traffic camera video shows what can happen if you don't slow down when the roads are slick. We first told you about this fiery six-car pile-up that left two people dead on Interstate 80 back on Jan. 8. For the first time, we're...
KCCI.com
Crumbl Cookies opens second location in Des Moines metro
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the best things on a cold, winter day is a hot, freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies opened its second metro location Friday morning in the West Glen shopping center off of Mills Civic Parkway. What makes this cookie spot special is that...
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
KCCI.com
MercyOne says financial trouble will lead to job cuts
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne is warning its workers that job cutbacks are on the way. It's losing money and it appears the medical system will be cutting jobs, mostly in its management area. The company says the job cuts will not affect clinical or patient-facing jobs. “As the...
KCCI.com
Editorial: The school choice debate in Iowa is healthy
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the last two years, we’ve watched the increased level of engagement around school boards and school curriculum. Parents have shown up at school board meetings in droves. They demanded greater accountability from their school leaders. And there were a lot of issues raised.
KCCI.com
KCCI's Chief Political Reporter Amanda Rooker sits down with Gov. Kim Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI's Chief Political Reporter Amanda Rooker sat down with Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday ahead of the legislature's vote on school choice. Watch the video above to see what Gov. Reynolds had to say in this one-on-one interview about school choice and other topics of interest.
KCCI.com
Washington couple urges state legislature to pass 'hands-free' cell phone law
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Washington couple is urging the state legislature to pass a "hands-free" cell phone law after their daughter was killed by a distracted driver in 2020. Ellen Bengtson was riding her bicycle outside of Charles City, when she was hit and killed. The suspect in...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
Comments / 0