Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA
Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' after second-round exit
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Injured Rafael Nadal says he is "mentally destroyed" after his Australian Open title defence came to an...
BBC
Gender row legal challenge likely to fail - judge
The Scottish government's chances of winning a legal challenge over the gender reform row are "very low", a former Supreme Court judge has said. Lord Hope said a UK government document outlining its reasons for blocking the Scottish reforms was "devastating". And he said Scotland's first minister was risking wasting...
Comments / 0