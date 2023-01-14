Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
WVU hires assistant basketball coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter transfer portal
AD Mitchell entered the 2022 season with high expectations as Georgia’s likely No. 1 wide receiver. An ankle injury limited Mitchell significantly, and now, it appears Mitchell is looking to play elsewhere. Dawgs247 can confirm Mitchell plans to enter the transfer portal. Mitchell put up 9 receptions for 134...
Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule
Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
2025 IOL Crawford '100%' plans to visit EL following offer from Michigan State
Gavin Crawford, a sophomore interior offensive lineman from Olney (MD) Good Counsel, was offered by Michigan State's offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant.
Tulu Griffin removes name from transfer portal, will stay with MSU
A wild and unexpected ride over the last several days seems to be settled with Tulu Griffin. Five days after shockingly announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Griffin has removed his name and is coming back for his senior year at Mississippi State. It resolves what was an interesting week for Bulldog fans and Griffin.
WATCH: RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview:
Betts and Garcia-Castaneda officially back on Husker roster
Not a surprise at this point, but also something most Husker fans wouldn't have suspected just a couple weeks ago, wide receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda are both listed again on Nebraska's football roster. Betts returns to the program as a sophomore and Garcia-Castaneda as a junior. The former...
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Updated look at 2023 Penn State WR situation after transfer portal pickups
The Penn State football program has not yet publicly revealed its next receivers coach, but the person set to occupy that role will inherit an evolving and increasingly compelling collection of players. Florida State transfer Malik McClain announced his commitment Wednesday, three days after Kent State standout Dante Cephas confirmed intentions to join the Nittany Lions.
Gamecocks need even more team-leading star
GG Jackson had to know what he was signing up for when he decided to flip from North Carolina to South Carolina.
Scouting report on new Penn State LB commit Anthony Speca
Anthony Speca has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman season, and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite four-star prospect is now committed to Penn State. Having seen the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittsburgh Central Catholic class of 2024 prospect live on several occasions, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
College football transfer portal: Impact players, best fits, most impressive 2023 classes
College football's transfer portal for the 2023 recruiting cycle closes Wednesday and it is time for superlatives coming out of one of the wildest periods of free agency and NIL-infused player agreements in the sport's history. This portal stretch saw more than a dozen starting quarterbacks move on to different programs and several former five-star recruits make themselves available for different opportunities.
Instate WR receives Crystal Ball prediction to South Carolina
South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting class is just about finished at the high school level, but there are a couple of playmakers still in the crosshairs.
