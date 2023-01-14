ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

WVU hires assistant basketball coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter transfer portal

AD Mitchell entered the 2022 season with high expectations as Georgia’s likely No. 1 wide receiver. An ankle injury limited Mitchell significantly, and now, it appears Mitchell is looking to play elsewhere. Dawgs247 can confirm Mitchell plans to enter the transfer portal. Mitchell put up 9 receptions for 134...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Notre Dame Announces Completion of 2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame Football had long-been scheduled to face Athletic Coast Conference foes Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State—each on the road—plus Pittsburgh in South Bend next fall. Irish fans just didn’t know when. Today the 2023 slate was made official with each filling four of the season’s six remaining...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tulu Griffin removes name from transfer portal, will stay with MSU

A wild and unexpected ride over the last several days seems to be settled with Tulu Griffin. Five days after shockingly announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Griffin has removed his name and is coming back for his senior year at Mississippi State. It resolves what was an interesting week for Bulldog fans and Griffin.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

WATCH: RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023

TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Betts and Garcia-Castaneda officially back on Husker roster

Not a surprise at this point, but also something most Husker fans wouldn't have suspected just a couple weeks ago, wide receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda are both listed again on Nebraska's football roster. Betts returns to the program as a sophomore and Garcia-Castaneda as a junior. The former...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Updated look at 2023 Penn State WR situation after transfer portal pickups

The Penn State football program has not yet publicly revealed its next receivers coach, but the person set to occupy that role will inherit an evolving and increasingly compelling collection of players. Florida State transfer Malik McClain announced his commitment Wednesday, three days after Kent State standout Dante Cephas confirmed intentions to join the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Scouting report on new Penn State LB commit Anthony Speca

Anthony Speca has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman season, and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite four-star prospect is now committed to Penn State. Having seen the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittsburgh Central Catholic class of 2024 prospect live on several occasions, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

College football transfer portal: Impact players, best fits, most impressive 2023 classes

College football's transfer portal for the 2023 recruiting cycle closes Wednesday and it is time for superlatives coming out of one of the wildest periods of free agency and NIL-infused player agreements in the sport's history. This portal stretch saw more than a dozen starting quarterbacks move on to different programs and several former five-star recruits make themselves available for different opportunities.
COLORADO STATE
