Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited timeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks embroiders the possibilities
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I bring you news of water. Water is wet....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: National anthem edition
The woman singing the national anthem in this photo is Karla Kaufman. Or, at least, that was her name then. I was sent this photo by her now-husband, who was wondering exactly when this photo was taken. Neither of them can remember the exact date. So I had a look,...
Phillies put World Series run on backburner as 2023 looms
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh knows his way around a cold one after not one or two -- but four! -- Phillies clubhouse celebrations on their way to the World Series. So when the 25-year-old outfielder found himself on the big screen this week at a Flyers game, Marsh obliged fans by slamming his beer to a roaring ovation. Soaking in the experience with a smile two seats to Marsh’s right, Phillies manager Rob Thomson. All the Phillies have to worry about now is the hangover. No, not from a night out at a hockey game, but a possible malaise after a season of success,
Bleed Cubbie Blue
What would a Justin Steele contract extension look like?
The Cubs seem behind the modern baseball curve of signing young, talented players to contract extensions. This is one reason the World Series core was all traded and it’s a reason why Ian Happ is going into his walk year. I’ve written here about what a contract extension for...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Who’s on first?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovin’ gettogether for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad to see you again tonight. It’s cold out there, but the music and camaraderie is warm in here. There are still a few good tables available. Let us take your coat for you. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Marquee Sports Network, regional sports channels and streaming, explained
Last week, I wrote about Major League Baseball’s hire of an executive whose function will primarly be overseeing local broadcasts. The point, in a Sports Business Journal article quoted in the link above:. MLB already has started looking into creating a national product that would combine its local rights...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 10
This post concludes the saga of the 1911 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. After losing 3 of 4 games at Pittsburgh in a pair of doubleheaders on Sept. 14-15, the Cubs limped home.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Looking at the offensive projections (FanGraphs) for 2023 Cubs
So now that the lineup is taking some shape, I thought it would be worth taking a look at what FanGraphs thinks of it. So I've compiled the approximate projected by-position OPS stats for 2023 using two different approaches from FanGraphs: Steamer, and THE BAT X. Because of the differences between the two, I've also taken an average of the two for illustrative purposes. I've also included the expected fWAR by position for 2023. For comparison, I've provided team fWAR from 2022 (because I couldn't find reliable stats by-position stats for fWAR from 2022, as FanGraphs doesn't seem to segment the time spent by each player in their stats) and BBRef's OPS by position from 2022 (for similar reasons to WAR, but understanding that OPS is a standard calc). Note: for both sets of data, we have approximately 6000 PA (6072 in 2022, 6013 in the 2023 projections).
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: The dead of winter
I just wanted to wish happy birthday to my daughter. There’s no chance she’ll see this. Oh well, that’s her problem. For a dead time in baseball, there sure was a lot of news this week. It is another chapter today in Billionaires Behaving Badly. Of course,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB 2023 Cubs Top 25 Prospects List: Introduction and 21 to 25
This week is finally here! We’re going to count down the BCB Top 25 Cubs prospects and I hope that you come along for the ride. Today is a brief introduction and a look at prospects 21 through 25. Every day we’ll have five more prospects until we announce the top 5 on Friday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Future so bright
I don’t know about you, but this time of year, especially right now, I start getting very excited about the future. Maybe it’s because of how cold it is (even though it’s unseasonably nice where I live, it’s still pretty darned cold) I start thinking about warmer weather, which naturally makes me think of spring, and spring training.
Comments / 0