So now that the lineup is taking some shape, I thought it would be worth taking a look at what FanGraphs thinks of it. So I've compiled the approximate projected by-position OPS stats for 2023 using two different approaches from FanGraphs: Steamer, and THE BAT X. Because of the differences between the two, I've also taken an average of the two for illustrative purposes. I've also included the expected fWAR by position for 2023. For comparison, I've provided team fWAR from 2022 (because I couldn't find reliable stats by-position stats for fWAR from 2022, as FanGraphs doesn't seem to segment the time spent by each player in their stats) and BBRef's OPS by position from 2022 (for similar reasons to WAR, but understanding that OPS is a standard calc). Note: for both sets of data, we have approximately 6000 PA (6072 in 2022, 6013 in the 2023 projections).

6 HOURS AGO