ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Bizarre birdhouse vandalism captured on security cam

TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Troy Police say they are trying to identify the person captured on security camera video smashing a decorative birdhouse display outside a Troy home. The homeowner spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker who told her it was a cherished, handmade birdhouse and that she doesn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. “It was […]
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Fonda VFW theft

State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges

25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police Chief releases police positive podcast

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that he is releasing a podcast. The podcast, titled “The Chief’s Corner, Conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins" is geared towards showcasing guests from within the department as well as local leaders in the community.
ALBANY, NY
wbfo.org

Schenectady debuting new police technology “Patrolfinder”

"Right now, if you call for a police car, we send a police car. What we want to do is we want to send police cars on high priority calls, the lower priorities, the ones that have time that they can wait, we want to set expectations with the caller, that a police car will be there within the next couple hours." ~ Police Chief Eric Clifford.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy