Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Bizarre birdhouse vandalism captured on security cam
TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Troy Police say they are trying to identify the person captured on security camera video smashing a decorative birdhouse display outside a Troy home. The homeowner spoke with News10’s Anya Tucker who told her it was a cherished, handmade birdhouse and that she doesn’t understand why anyone would do such a thing. “It was […]
WRGB
Man on parole lead Troy Police on pursuit in box truck, later arrested after crash
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested a suspect on charges following a pursuit in the city of Troy. Police say officers responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery at a home in Lansingburgh at around 7:00 PM on January 17th. It was there, according...
Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase
Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.
WRGB
Shot-Spotter technology helps Pittsfield respond to potential shootings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — CBS 6 is looking into how effective technology can be when it comes to fighting crime. We take a look at Pittsfield, where Shot-Spotter activations tell police where they should respond for a potential shooting. Technology has impacted many ways of life, and for the...
WRGB
Troy man accused of menacing Uber driver with weapon at Colonie hotel
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man is in custody, accused of threatening an Uber driver with a weapon on Sunday. At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Colonie officers responded to the Tru by Hilton hotel onAlbany-Shaker Road, for a report of a person with a weapon. The incident was...
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
WRGB
Two arrested, each facing 91 counts of burglary in storage unit break-ins
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a break in at a Duanesburg storage unit facility. According to investigators, back on November 1st, at around 2:00 PM, Troopers responded after reports of a break in at Superior Storage in Duanesburg. Investigators...
WNYT
Man charged in Fonda VFW theft
State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
WNYT
2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges
25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
WRGB
Albany Police Chief releases police positive podcast
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced that he is releasing a podcast. The podcast, titled “The Chief’s Corner, Conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins" is geared towards showcasing guests from within the department as well as local leaders in the community.
3 Kids Found In Car Of Drugged Driver In Watervliet, Police Say
A 29-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving high on drugs with children in the car, authorities said. Albany County resident Michael Smith, of Cohoes, was arrested following a traffic stop in Watervliet late Monday night, Jan. 9, according to Watervliet Police. Officers stopped Smith at...
1 hospitalized after fire at South Allen Street home
Firefighters in the city of Albany responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
wbfo.org
Schenectady debuting new police technology “Patrolfinder”
"Right now, if you call for a police car, we send a police car. What we want to do is we want to send police cars on high priority calls, the lower priorities, the ones that have time that they can wait, we want to set expectations with the caller, that a police car will be there within the next couple hours." ~ Police Chief Eric Clifford.
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison
An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
