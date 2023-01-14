The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas stations, convenience stores, and liquor store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.

