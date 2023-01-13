Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months. The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening...
YAHOO!
Police: EC man arrested for ninth OWI
Jan. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was arrested for drunken driving for the ninth time after his running vehicle was found parked along the side of a town of Union road with its lights on, authorities say. Reuben A. Rave Jr., 53, 309 Central St., was...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
wiproud.com
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
Man in critical condition following Barron County snowmobile crash
An Eau Claire man was critically injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday near Wisconsin's Rice Lake, according to authorities. The crash happened around 1 a.m. when the snowmobile driver veered off the Tuscobia Trail and struck a tree, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Eric Zimmerman, 45, was...
YAHOO!
EC man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Altoona man
Jan. 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the September shooting death of an Altoona man at Bergen and Bellevue avenues in Eau Claire. Michael B. Purnell, 32, 2613 Skeels Ave., entered the plea recently in Eau Claire County Court to...
houston-today.com
Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously
An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
Comments / 0