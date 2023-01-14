Read full article on original website
EMT Charged With Murder Held In Jail’s Medical Unit
One of the EMTs now facing murder charges in the death of a patient is being held in the medical unit at the Sangamon County Jail. But Sheriff Jack Campbell says Peter Cadigan does not have any medical issues, and says the move was done for his protection. Campbell says it’s not uncommon to place inmates in high-profile cases in the medical unit until authorities can be sure there’s no threat to them in the general jail population.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
Sadists With Sirens: White Paramedics Who Strapped Earl Moore Face-Down On A Gurney Charged With Murder For Suffocating Him
Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan face first-degree murder charges for suffocating Earl Moore by strapping him face-down on a gurney. Moore was incapacitated from severe alcohol withdrawal.
Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
Man charged for deadly Sunday crash
Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
Bill Weakens Requirements To Place State Government Jobs In Sangamon County
Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would weaken the requirement to base most, if not all, new state government jobs in Sangamon County. The current law, passed a few years ago, mandated that the state put all of its existing and new government positions close to the state capital, unless there was a defined need to have the jobs in a different specific geographic area. But the bill passed during the lame duck session only says that Sangamon County is the “preferred” location for those jobs, but that preference is just one of multiple factors determining where the job should be located.
Report: Famed Civil Rights Lawyer Representing Moore Family
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of the man who died after he was allegedly mistreated by two Springfield paramedics. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Junior. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of people like George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Breonna Taylor.
Langfelder Invokes Moore Case At King Day Breakfast
Springfield has commemorated Martin Luther King Day with several traditional observances. A number of dignitaries turned out for the annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre, including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder referenced the recent death of Earl Moore, Jr., and...
Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights
Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
More Than Half Of Illinois Sheriffs Won’t Enforce Weapons Ban
Now well over half of the county sheriffs in Illinois have said they won’t enforce the state’s new assault weapons ban. Approximately 80 of the 102 sheriffs around the state… including Jack Campbell in Sangamon County… have issued statements indicating that they believe the new law is unconstitutional and infringes on the Second Amendment rights of Illinoisans.
Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges
A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday. 44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges. In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty...
Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts
Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
Project To Tell Stories Of African Americans Buried At Oak Ridge Cemetery
Federal funding will be used for material to highlight the stories of distinguished African Americans buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The $150,000 allocation will pay for marketing materials and development of an educational program similar to the current cemetery walks, but with a focus on the stories of people of color who were laid to rest there, particularly in the portion of Oak Ridge once known as the “colored section.”
Macon Co. health director resigns after 17 years
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After 17 years of service, Macon County’s health director is resigning. Brandi Binkley worked her way up to director in 2019. She said she’s enjoyed her time leading the department. She’s especially thankful for her staff that goes above and beyond their duties as health care workers. She said she’s proud […]
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
