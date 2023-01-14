ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wmay.com

EMT Charged With Murder Held In Jail’s Medical Unit

One of the EMTs now facing murder charges in the death of a patient is being held in the medical unit at the Sangamon County Jail. But Sheriff Jack Campbell says Peter Cadigan does not have any medical issues, and says the move was done for his protection. Campbell says it’s not uncommon to place inmates in high-profile cases in the medical unit until authorities can be sure there’s no threat to them in the general jail population.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found

ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
ATLANTA, IL
wlds.com

National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case

A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man charged for deadly Sunday crash

Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Bill Weakens Requirements To Place State Government Jobs In Sangamon County

Illinois lawmakers have approved a bill that would weaken the requirement to base most, if not all, new state government jobs in Sangamon County. The current law, passed a few years ago, mandated that the state put all of its existing and new government positions close to the state capital, unless there was a defined need to have the jobs in a different specific geographic area. But the bill passed during the lame duck session only says that Sangamon County is the “preferred” location for those jobs, but that preference is just one of multiple factors determining where the job should be located.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Invokes Moore Case At King Day Breakfast

Springfield has commemorated Martin Luther King Day with several traditional observances. A number of dignitaries turned out for the annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre, including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder referenced the recent death of Earl Moore, Jr., and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights

Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

More Than Half Of Illinois Sheriffs Won’t Enforce Weapons Ban

Now well over half of the county sheriffs in Illinois have said they won’t enforce the state’s new assault weapons ban. Approximately 80 of the 102 sheriffs around the state… including Jack Campbell in Sangamon County… have issued statements indicating that they believe the new law is unconstitutional and infringes on the Second Amendment rights of Illinoisans.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges

A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday. 44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges. In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty...
CASS COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts

Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Project To Tell Stories Of African Americans Buried At Oak Ridge Cemetery

Federal funding will be used for material to highlight the stories of distinguished African Americans buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The $150,000 allocation will pay for marketing materials and development of an educational program similar to the current cemetery walks, but with a focus on the stories of people of color who were laid to rest there, particularly in the portion of Oak Ridge once known as the “colored section.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon Co. health director resigns after 17 years

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After 17 years of service, Macon County’s health director is resigning. Brandi Binkley worked her way up to director in 2019. She said she’s enjoyed her time leading the department. She’s especially thankful for her staff that goes above and beyond their duties as health care workers. She said she’s proud […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

