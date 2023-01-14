OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – A corrections officer at the Oak Park Heights state prison is recovering from injuries suffered in an inmate attack. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Dominique Antione Jefferson assaulted the corrections sergeant Sunday night and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of a facial injury. Jefferson was placed in the prison’s administrative control unit.

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO