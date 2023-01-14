Read full article on original website
Related
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Missy Elliott Remembers Aaliyah On Her Birthday: 'You Will Forever Be The Blueprint'
Missy Elliott has paid tribute to Aaliyah with a social media post remembering her on what would’ve been the late singer’s 44th birthday. On Monday (January 16), Missy took to Twitter to honor the singer who was killed in 2001 in an airplane crash in The Bahamas. The “Gossip Folks” rapper made a note to send out her tweet on the day Aaliyah would’ve turned 44 years old.
Diddy's Son King Combs Laughs Off 'Nepotism Baby' Label
King Combs has chimed in on the “nepotism baby” debate surrounding Hollywood as the son of Bad Boy mogul Diddy. While being Diddy’s son has given him some obvious advantages in the music world, Christian Combs believes there’s still an added burden with the pressure to live up to the legacy of your parents.
LaLa Anthony Has Nas As The Only Person In Her Top 5 Rappers List
LaLa Anthony has included Nas in her top five rappers list, and he’s the only one that’s there as she has him occupying the four other spots. During her interview with AllHipHop, LaLa gave out her picks for her top rappers of all time, and the Queensbridge rap legend held all five spots on her list.
6ix9ine Dances With Danger By Flexing $1M In Cash & Dropping Location
6ix9ine has been warned after he was seen pinging his location and flexing $1 million in cash on social media. The rainbow-haired rapper posted an extensive caption on his latest Instagram post, which saw him snoozing on a private jet while snuggling up with a lap full of money. His...
Drake Gives Fabolous His Flowers: 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without This Guy'
Drake has given Fabolous his flowers, hailing the Brooklyn rapper as a major influence on his career. The Her Loss hitmaker showed love to Loso on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 15) by posting a series of photos of the Summertime Shootout lyricist along with a few complimentary words.
Erykah Badu Shares Sade ‘She Stronger’ Remix On Singer’s Birthday
Erykah Badu has shown some love to Sade Adu on her 64th birthday, creating a remix of the Nigerian-born British singer’s 1988 single, “Love Is Stronger Than Pride.”. Badu shared her version, titled “She Stronger,” in an Instagram post on Monday (January 16). She used a custom built MPC Live to create the 808, which she got for her own birthday in 2022.
Funk Flex Vows To Start Playing 6ix9ine's Music Amid 'Trend' Of New Rappers Cooperating
Funk Flex has promised to start putting 6ix9ine’s music back into his rotation as a result of the “trend” of rappers copping plea deals. Flex’s point was made in relation to a recent Instagram post from the rainbow-haired rapper, which saw him catching some Z’s on a private jet while snuggling up with a lap full of money.
21 Savage Gets In Heated Argument On Clubhouse
21 Savage continues to frequent social media app Clubhouse despite its wane in popularity post-pandemic, and found himself in the midst of a heated argument during a recent conversation. Audio of the interaction went viral on Monday (January 16), featuring an agitated 21 getting into it with someone from Chicago....
GloRilla & La Chat Embrace In Heartwarming Moment At Gangsta Boo’s Funeral
GloRilla and La Chat have paid their final respects to Gangsta Boo this weekend alongside several members of the Memphis Hip Hop community. In a new Instagram post, La Chat shared photos and video from the first memorial service held in Boo’s honor on Friday (January 13). Despite the solemn occasion, the clip sees past collaborators including Drumma Boy and Killer Mike find a few light moments as they cherised each other’s company.
Lil Uzi Vert Blings Out His Face With Six New Piercings
Lil Uzi Vert has added some more icy jewelry to his collection with several new face piercings. On Friday (January 13), Kaia, a licensed piercer with Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio, based in New York City, shared a reel on Instagram featuring the behind-the-scenes process of the unique facial piercings she recently did for the “Just Wanna Rock,” rapper.
Yayoi Daimon And RAMENGVRL Hop On SoftBoiledEgg’s ‘GALisMIND’ Remix
Japan’s Yayoi Daimon and Indonesia’s RAMENGVRL team up for the remix of SoftBoiledEgg’s 2021 hit, “半熟卵っち / GALisMIND”—out today, January 17. Originally produced by Yayoi Daimon, “GALisMIND” was inspired by the statement made on TV by the editor-of-chief of the now-defunct Japanese gyaru magazine, Egg, whose models formed the SoftBoiledEgg supergroup.
Logic Shares New Song ‘Wake Up’ As Album Vinyl Pre-Orders Sell Out In 60 Seconds
Logic has shared a new song titled “Wake Up” after special vinyl pre-orders of his new album sold out in a single minute. The new project, titled College Park, is set to drop on February 24, and Urban Outfitters announced a special “varsity green vinyl” to celebrate the Maryland rapper’s first independent album. The brand then confirmed on Twitter it was limited to a mere 500 copies and that all copies were sold out in one minute.
Usher's 'Flamin' Hot Cheeto' Hairstyle Roasted By Joyner Lucas
Usher’s new hairstyle has got the internet talking, and Joyner Lucas joined in on the conversation by roasting the R&B legend’s latest cut. Usher revealed the new bright orange haircut in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday (January 16) while announcing his arrival in Paris. After the video was reshared by The Shade Room, Joyner wasted no time in clowning the hitmaker’s fluorescent fade.
The Weeknd Drops Video To 'Avatar' Theme Song 'Nothing Is Lost'
The Weeknd has released the visuals for his Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack cut “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – and it’s perfectly on theme. Viewers visit a world similar to Avatar‘s Pandora in the Quentin Deronzier-directed video, with the superstar singer only making a brief appearance. The song was co-produced by Swedish House Mafia.
Snoop Dogg & Master P Celebrate Making Black History With Cereal Brand
Snoop Dogg and Master P have taken their breakfast collaboration to new heights, revealing this week that their collab has finally earned a national distribution deal. Tha Doggfather and No Limit boss have been chipping away at their cereal for a few months now, unveiling three new flavors of Snoop Cereal back in December, but on Martin Luther King Day (January 16) shared a video to celebrate the national deal alongside employees of the Minnesota-based cereal company Post Cereals.
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
Mista Unpacks The Weight Of Responsibility In ‘OBLIGADO’ Ft. JMara
The aspirational theme of Pinoy rap takes many forms—whether it’s working towards a sustainable career, living the life of luxury, or fighting for a better future as an individual or as a society; any of these, especially within the context of one’s life experiences and goals, are not any less valid than the other.
Yung Hugo Unveils Visual For ‘Beautiful In The Sky’ Ft. Hashi
Yung Hugo continues to share the songs from his upcoming sophomore album, Make Karen Great Again. Over the weekend (January 14), Yung Hugo unveiled the music video for “Beautiful In The Sky” featuring Hashi, track 5 from the album and the third single, following “Waytaku Bwar Kanyaw”—which means “Yangon Karen”—and “Sunflower.”
