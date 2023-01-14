ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Jeep's first EV just won Europe's Car of the Year award — but you can't buy the Avenger in America

By Stephanie Stacey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Xgmm_0kEkh7IS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZOeF_0kEkh7IS00
The Avenger is not available in the US.

Stellantis

  • The Jeep Avenger has been named European Car of the Year for 2023 – but it's not on sale in the US.
  • It's Jeep's first fully-electric car and surprisingly small for an SUV at 13.4 ft.
  • Jeep CEO Christian Meunier thinks it's too compact for the North American market.

Jeep's all-electric Avenger was named European Car of the Year for 2023 at the Brussels auto show on Friday.

The compact SUV is Jeep's first battery-electric model. The prize was voted by a panel of motoring journalists from about two dozen countries, per Top Gear magazine.

One was Paul Horrell of Top Gear , who commented: "This car caught me out. I expected to dislike it but experience proved the opposite. It's very usefully small, but drives like a refined bigger car."

It notched up 328 points and was ranked first by 21 jurors, eclipsing Volkswagen's electric revival of the Kombi called the ID. Buzz, and the Nissan Ariya, an electric family crossover, The Telegraph reported .

The Avenger has an "attractive exterior design reminiscent of the boxy American Seventies Jeeps along with the signature seven-slot grille first seen on the original World War Two-era Willys Jeep," according to the newspaper. "It feels comfortable and a bit special in this class of practically identical jacked-up superminis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYRuU_0kEkh7IS00
The Jeep Avenger was named European Car of the Year at the Brussels auto show on Friday.

Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

The Avenger is part of Jeep's drive to become a leader in electric SUVs. The manufacturer wants EVs to account for all sales in Europe by 2030, and at least half in North America as well, Tech Crunch reported.

But the Avenger will only be available in Europe and some countries in North Africa, according to Auto Express .

There's "no real market potential in North America" for SUVs as small as the Avenger, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier told Tech Crunch last year.

The Avenger, which was unveiled in October at the Paris auto show, is just 13.4 ft long. Designers sought to embody "brand DNA" within "compact dimensions," according to a press release from Stellantis , which owns Jeep.

Nevertheless, Jeep says the Avenger offers "uncompromised" off-road capability despite its size, as well as a range of almost 250 miles.

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully-electric Jeep SUVs available to American buyers, but they're not scheduled to go into production until 2024.

Many European countries offer government subsidies to help drivers buy EVs, which Jeep hopes will boost sales. In France, for example, buyers can receive up to 7,000 euros ($7,590) towards an electric car that costs less than 47,000 euros ($50,964).

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Top Speed

Watch How Fast The 1,020 HP Tesla Model X Plaid Can Go On The Autobahn

The Tesla Model X's impact on the market led nearly all automakers to release at least one electric SUV. While a lot of them are brimming with technology, we certainly don’t have any SUV that could be as quick as the Model X Plaid. Since it arrived in 2021, the Tesla Model X Plaid has dominated the electric SUV world with its staggering performance. A mass-produced SUV with power figures north of 1,000 horsepower, such as the Model X Plaid, is undeniably brilliant if you want both a practical and compelling vehicle for your family. However, if you're going to test how fast the Model X Plaid is, you must do it on U.S. Route 50 in Nevada, which wouldn’t be a practical choice. To give you a perspective of how fast Tesla’s most powerful SUV is, AutoTopNL brings a high-speed Autobahn drive video, where it can go flat out and achieve its 163 mph top speed.
NEVADA STATE
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
CNN

Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value

Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.
InsideHook

Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?

We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

824K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy