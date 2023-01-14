Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.

A sign for the Mega Millions jackpot shows the jackpot at $1.1 billion in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The white balls drawn were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, game officials announced .

"Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery , which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement. "It's the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history."

The jackpot has a $724.6 million cash value and is surpassed only by the lottery's record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

The 26-drawing jackpot run ended with more than 7 million tickets sold.

The previous Mega Millions jackpot prize was $502 million awarded on Oct. 14, which was shared by two winning tickets from California and Florida.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com