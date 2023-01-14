ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
WilliamSal

"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"

New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Protester removed during Hochul appearance at Brooklyn church

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video taken inside Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunset Park during an appearance by Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered more than 1 million views as of Monday night. The video shows parishioner Genesis Aquino being escorted out of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service by the NYPD on Sunday. Aquino […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Another Big Lottery Winner in Newburgh, New York

If you played Mega Millions last week, check your tickets because another winning million-dollar ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. Like most of the world, many of us got caught up in the Mega Millions lottery game over the last couple of weeks. With the jackpot reaching record levels just about all of us went out to buy at least a ticket or two last week.
NEWBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
