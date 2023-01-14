Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
This New York Townhouse Isn’t Real – Can You Guess Its Secret?
There are so many beautiful and iconic townhouses across New York State. It’s one of the state’s most immediately recognizable architectural touchstones. But what if you noticed a brownstone that didn’t look quite right upon closer inspection?. You notice the totally blacked out windows. Instead of decorated...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Lottery winners: Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Staten Island, Newburgh
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Powerball players in Staten Island and Newburgh won big on Saturday. Third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold for the Saturday drawing. The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 24, 26, 39, 47 and 57 with a Powerball of 23. […]
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
pix11.com
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen
The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
Protester removed during Hochul appearance at Brooklyn church
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video taken inside Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunset Park during an appearance by Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered more than 1 million views as of Monday night. The video shows parishioner Genesis Aquino being escorted out of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service by the NYPD on Sunday. Aquino […]
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
Another Big Lottery Winner in Newburgh, New York
If you played Mega Millions last week, check your tickets because another winning million-dollar ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. Like most of the world, many of us got caught up in the Mega Millions lottery game over the last couple of weeks. With the jackpot reaching record levels just about all of us went out to buy at least a ticket or two last week.
