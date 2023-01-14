Read full article on original website
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
5newsonline.com
Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?
ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
talkbusiness.net
WAIA director resigns; officials to consider next steps for intermodal study
The effort to build an intermodal port in the Fort Smith metro has received $3.17 million in government funds and spent or obligated at least $2.9 million since 2019. While nothing has been built or announced, proponents believe the effort has been worth the money and should continue. The Western...
Washington County detectives investigating deadly fire in Wedington Woods
Washington County detectives are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman on Cedar Lane in the Wedington Woods community on Jan. 14.
KHBS
Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus
LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Elkins RV park proposal denied after neighbors voiced concerns
A new RV park in Elkins won't happen after the planning commission denied the rezoning request Monday night.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
Sebastian County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26-year-old man
BARLING, Ark. — According to the Barling Police Department, 26-year-old Riley Beneux has been reported missing after telling his family he was leaving for the gym and never returned home. Sebastian County Sheriff's Department and the county's emergency management are aiding in the search. "Right now we have search...
