ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Morning Update: Wet snow, mix and rain arrive Wednesday night

No changes with the track of the storm or our expected snowfall totals. Snow and mix rolls in after 8 PM Wednesday evening with the bulk of the accumulation overnight through 7 AM Thursday morning then lingering rain and snow showers the rest of Thursday. Even though snow totals shown below won't be super heavy, the snow is still going to come down at a heavy rate with an inch per hour possible at night. A high snow rate combined with a wind that gusts to 30 mph at night could cause some visibility issues and make driving at night tricky. We will also watch an freezing rain or sleet that develop. Roads should be improving during the Thursday morning commute.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How to prepare delicious non-alcoholic drinks for 'Dry January'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A growing trend in January has been "Dry January," a month to go completely sober from alcohol. One way many in the area are making the new trend easier is by enjoying "mocktails," non-alcoholic versions of some favorite alcoholic cocktails. Cayden Milton, beverage development and operations...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

SUV crashes into Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A vehicle crashed into the Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 18, causing "significant damage." According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Police say the driver, a 37-year-old woman, appeared to have experienced a medical...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: Jan. 16, 2023 | 3:13 p.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: 22nd St. and Michigan St. Approximate time: 3:13 p.m. Victims: One male, not affiliated with Marquette. Physical injuries: Victim sustained physical injuries; receiving medical treatment. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends Tuesday. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was...
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Parks hiring lifeguards for 2023 🏊

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Parks is looking for candidates for its 2023 lifeguard class to help protect pools over the summer months. The job listing notes that the position will entail being responsible for the safety and well-being of thousands of people on a daily basis, requiring those who are hired to be able to work well under pressure.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Boy shot in Southridge Mall parking lot

GREENDALE, Wis. — Greendale police said they received multiple calls about a boy shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall around 7 p.m. Monday night. Officers said they located a boy with a gunshot injury. Police said the boy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
GREENDALE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy