No changes with the track of the storm or our expected snowfall totals. Snow and mix rolls in after 8 PM Wednesday evening with the bulk of the accumulation overnight through 7 AM Thursday morning then lingering rain and snow showers the rest of Thursday. Even though snow totals shown below won't be super heavy, the snow is still going to come down at a heavy rate with an inch per hour possible at night. A high snow rate combined with a wind that gusts to 30 mph at night could cause some visibility issues and make driving at night tricky. We will also watch an freezing rain or sleet that develop. Roads should be improving during the Thursday morning commute.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO