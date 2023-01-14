Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Morning Update: Wet snow, mix and rain arrive Wednesday night
No changes with the track of the storm or our expected snowfall totals. Snow and mix rolls in after 8 PM Wednesday evening with the bulk of the accumulation overnight through 7 AM Thursday morning then lingering rain and snow showers the rest of Thursday. Even though snow totals shown below won't be super heavy, the snow is still going to come down at a heavy rate with an inch per hour possible at night. A high snow rate combined with a wind that gusts to 30 mph at night could cause some visibility issues and make driving at night tricky. We will also watch an freezing rain or sleet that develop. Roads should be improving during the Thursday morning commute.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
CBS 58
30 galleries across Milwaukee to participate in Gallery Night MKE this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has a bustling art scene, and the Third Ward is at the center of it. From East Town to Walker's Point, there are dozens of galleries. This weekend you can dive right into the city's art culture during Gallery Night MKE. "For gallery night we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
How to prepare delicious non-alcoholic drinks for 'Dry January'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A growing trend in January has been "Dry January," a month to go completely sober from alcohol. One way many in the area are making the new trend easier is by enjoying "mocktails," non-alcoholic versions of some favorite alcoholic cocktails. Cayden Milton, beverage development and operations...
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
CBS 58
SUV crashes into Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A vehicle crashed into the Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 18, causing "significant damage." According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Police say the driver, a 37-year-old woman, appeared to have experienced a medical...
CBS 58
MLK Day: Fun-filled family activities at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58 NEWS) --A full day of scheduled community events took place Monday at the Milwaukee Public Library MLK branch on the city's North Side, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on communities like Milwaukee. Monday was filled with a bunch of...
CBS 58
Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
CBS 58
'The best time is now': Youth speakers encourage action and inclusion during YMCA's MLK Day celebration
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Back for its 26th year, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee brought together hundreds of community members and public leaders at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for the state's largest Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration. "For the YMCA to be hosting this event, for 26 years, to...
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Jan. 16, 2023 | 3:13 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: 22nd St. and Michigan St. Approximate time: 3:13 p.m. Victims: One male, not affiliated with Marquette. Physical injuries: Victim sustained physical injuries; receiving medical treatment. A...
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends Tuesday. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was...
CBS 58
Postal workers, friends, host celebration of life event in Milwaukee to honor USPS worker killed on duty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends and coworkers of 44-year-old Aundre Cross, the USPS letter carrier who was shot and killed while on the job in December, gathered at the Skybox Sports Bar in Milwaukee Sunday night to celebrate his life. Many came to share jokes and memories, while wearing sweatshirts...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Parks hiring lifeguards for 2023 🏊
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Parks is looking for candidates for its 2023 lifeguard class to help protect pools over the summer months. The job listing notes that the position will entail being responsible for the safety and well-being of thousands of people on a daily basis, requiring those who are hired to be able to work well under pressure.
WISN
Boy shot in Southridge Mall parking lot
GREENDALE, Wis. — Greendale police said they received multiple calls about a boy shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall around 7 p.m. Monday night. Officers said they located a boy with a gunshot injury. Police said the boy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
