ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNt3r_0kEkg9Nn00

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said.

Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33g6lX_0kEkg9Nn00
Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMe9x_0kEkg9Nn00
Cops are questioning whether the deadly shooting was gang-related.
Robert Mecea

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Comments / 48

Bigzitti Ballz
4d ago

well another one bites the dust. These young men needs to stop being outside so late. The streets have nothing more than std's 🤭, gang activities, and drama. Do like me and stay to yourself, be mindful of your surroundings , don't trust everybody, work, and live peacefully.

Reply(4)
16
Mariella Martinez
3d ago

Too many complacent folks here...this isn't normal and shouldn't be for any race. It's okay to want better or to do better. It's been done before and can be done again.

Reply(1)
4
Ms. GLENN
4d ago

very sad,condolences to the family. young people please get it together life is to short

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Three women struck in Queens shooting

Three women were injured in a shooting in Queens on Tuesday night, police said. The victims, ages 48, 46 and 26, were shot just before 9 p.m. when gunfire erupted at Evntz on The Rock, a party venue located at 14-25 Central Avenue in Far Rockaway, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the venue. Two of the women were shot in the leg, while the third was shot in the foot, the NYPD said. They were taken to area hospitals. All are expected to survive. Video taken at the scene shows a heavy police presence congregating on Central Avenue at the venue space’s front door. No arrests have yet been made.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Teen boy stabbed during NYC street fight in broad daylight: cops

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday. The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said.  He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing.  The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said.  A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Ex-con suspect busted in NYC’s first homicide of 2023: cops

An ex-con who served time for attempted murder has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a spat over a parking spot — the city’s first homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane, 52, is accused of fatally knifing 63-year-old Sergio Garcia shortly before 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He was nabbed Tuesday afternoon after a witness came forward to police, cops said.  Shane was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.  Garcia was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village, The Bronx, cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post at the time. “This guy got killed over a parking spot.” The wounded pair showed up at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, with Garcia pronounced dead and the woman listed in stable condition, cops said. Shane was convicted of attempted murder in 1989 and paroled in 2010, state corrections records show. His parole expired four months later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC smoke shop worker shot after kicking out rowdy crew, cops say

A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said.  The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said.  He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said.  That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said.  He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said.  No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing

BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Boy, 17, stabbed by group of teens in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by several other teens in a broad-daylight attack in Queens on Tuesday, cops said.  The teen was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing around 9:15 a.m., authorities said. A group of seven male teens fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. No arrests have been made.  The victim was highly uncooperative and refused to give investigators any information, cops said.  The motive was not immediately known. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Beloved NYPD detective and dad of two Sammy Lee dead at 38

A beloved New York City detective and Iraq War veteran died Tuesday at 38 following a months-long fight with liver cancer. Detective Sammy Lee, who was assigned to the NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau, was diagnosed in July last year, according to his friends. One police source described Lee — a dad of two with nearly a dozen commendations on his record — as “one of best guys in the world.” “Everyone liked him,” the source said. “Never heard a negative comment about him. Just an all-around great guy.” Dozens of cops lined a Queens street overnight into Wednesday to honor the fallen officer as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy