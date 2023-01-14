ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Nonprofits offer legal and social services to people affected by the criminal justice system.

 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With an emphasis on helping people who have been arrested regain their civil rights, a consortium of over two dozen nonprofit community organizations has united to host a one-day walk-in resource fair and legal clinic to provide free legal and social services to anyone in need.

This event will take place at the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church (2036 Silver Street) this Saturday, January 14, 2023 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the legal aid organization Florida Justice Center, voting rights group All Voting is Local, and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, the event is expected to draw hundreds of attendees.

Florida Justice Center, Florida’s only legal aid focusing on rights restoration services, will be providing sealing and expungement, voting rights restoration, driver’s license reinstatement, mugshot removal, clemency, and probation assistance. Additional services attendees can expect to include immigration advice and assistance with housing and employment; enrolling in college; and obtaining medical services.

For more information and to pre-register, please visit FLJC.org/JAX

