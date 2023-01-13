Read full article on original website
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an...
Knox Co. receives grant for opioid-related services
KNOX CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Good Samaritan’s State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant totaling $166,800 on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Samaritan Center, the funds donated to law enforcement agencies are used to help lessen the impact of opioid use as well as overdoses. The grant is designed to give states easier access to FDA-approved medications that will help to treat opioid use along with continued support for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services for those struggling with opioid substance abuse.
ISU students participate in MLK Day of Service
Terre Haute, IN (WTWO/WAWV) Over 100 Indiana State Sycamores joined Americans across the country to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Alex Whitmore, Assistant Director for the ISU Center for Community Engagement, was proud to say that “Sycamores were out and about serving the community today!”
Terre Haute Humane Society operating above capacity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Humane Society is currently operating above capacity. The Assistant Director of the shelter believes the rising costs of dog food, cat litter, and other supplies, in addition to the expense of vet care and vaccinations, could contribute to the high population.
Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American Legion building in Cayuga. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said they were looking to make it a reduced conflict intersection, or RCI.
Clay City officers seek help in theft investigation
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Clay City Police Department, three people attempted to steal an ATM from the First Farmers Bank, and officers are now asking the community for help identifying the suspects. About a week ago, three masked people attempted to steal...
Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County...
5 displaced after a fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a garage fire that spread to a two-story apartment this morning. Crews responded to 608 N 5th Street in Charleston to calls of a garage fire. Officials said that the garage was attached to a two-story home. The fire would spread to the two-story structure.
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
