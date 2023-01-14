ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rand
3d ago

Have ever heard of such a thing? You are more likely to get a disease if you were vaccinated or have had it? This goes against the history of immunity? Yep I have a medical education and love science especially anatomy and physiology. This is crazy?

Carol G
3d ago

You weakened your immune system. It’s now on the floor. By all means get re-boosted over and over again….because they said so.

ResearchMakesYouSmart
2d ago

Are we done wishing the unvaccinated death now? You all wished we’d die. We prayed you wouldn’t. #WeAreNotTheSame

Daily Voice

COVID-19: 'Kraken' Subvariant XBB.1.5 Gaining More Ground Nationally, CDC Warns

Omicron strain called XBB.1.5 which accounts for a large majority of COVID-19 cases from the New York tristate area through New England, is gaining more ground nationally.Nicknamed the "Kraken" subvariant, it now makes up 43 percent of cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Con…
TAPinto.net

COVID, Flu, RSV: Which is it?

PARAMUS, NJ - Every human knows the feeling, that feeling right when you know you're off, right when you know you're about to get sick. But COVID-19 has made a mess of things. It has made us paranoid, worrying that every sneeze is going to turn into something that's not only dreaded, but can make us sick for quite some time. It won't take six degrees of separation to find someone in your circle who has gotten sick between October and now, mid-January 2023. While COVID-19 is not quite as rampant, nor as deadly, as it was even last year, other sicknesses...
PARAMUS, NJ
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
New York Post

NYC’s Housing Works sells weed while helping clients quit smoking tobacco

Legal pot peddler Housing Works boasts that it “loves” drug users — but puts its foot down when it comes to addicts puffing tobacco, a review of city documents shows. The organization, which assists New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS — and pushes controversial “harm reduction” for junkies — has received $80 million in taxpayer funding since 2018 to run housing programs and provide services that include substance abuse treatment. But the group, which has signs in its thrift shops saying it loves “people who use drugs” is required under its city agreements to help its clients quit cigarettes. The group’s city contracts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
