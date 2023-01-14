Read full article on original website
Kyle Rand
3d ago
Have ever heard of such a thing? You are more likely to get a disease if you were vaccinated or have had it? This goes against the history of immunity? Yep I have a medical education and love science especially anatomy and physiology. This is crazy?
Carol G
3d ago
You weakened your immune system. It’s now on the floor. By all means get re-boosted over and over again….because they said so.
ResearchMakesYouSmart
2d ago
Are we done wishing the unvaccinated death now? You all wished we’d die. We prayed you wouldn’t. #WeAreNotTheSame
fox5ny.com
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations
NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Daily Voice
COVID-19: 'Kraken' Subvariant XBB.1.5 Gaining More Ground Nationally, CDC Warns
Omicron strain called XBB.1.5 which accounts for a large majority of COVID-19 cases from the New York tristate area through New England, is gaining more ground nationally.Nicknamed the "Kraken" subvariant, it now makes up 43 percent of cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Con…
NYC Health Department: Bronx had highest number of drug overdoses
The entire country saw an uptick in opioid deaths during COVID-19 and the city was no exception.
COVID, Flu, RSV: Which is it?
PARAMUS, NJ - Every human knows the feeling, that feeling right when you know you're off, right when you know you're about to get sick. But COVID-19 has made a mess of things. It has made us paranoid, worrying that every sneeze is going to turn into something that's not only dreaded, but can make us sick for quite some time. It won't take six degrees of separation to find someone in your circle who has gotten sick between October and now, mid-January 2023. While COVID-19 is not quite as rampant, nor as deadly, as it was even last year, other sicknesses...
fox5ny.com
Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated
NEW YORK - New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants. They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams demands 'national czar' for migrant surge, a role VP Kamala Harris already has
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in discussing the surge of migrants into the Big Apple, demanded a border "national czar" be appointed -- a job Vice President Kamala Harris already has.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams called out for shifting blame on migrant surge: He's 'incentivized illegal immigration'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on the Biden administration to help combat the 'national' border crisis during his trip to El Paso over the weekend.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Abandoned alligator stashed in storage container found in New Jersey: 'Dangerous exotic species'
An animal welfare organization in New Jersey says a three-foot-long alligator was found in an abandoned storage container in Neptune Township.
The Staten Island Advance
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
Former New York Times editor bashes paper for presence at Davos: 'Corrupt circle-jerk'
Jill Abramson, a former NY Times editor, criticized the paper for its presence at the World Economic Forum, arguing coverage was a "sweetener" for CEOs in attendance.
NYC’s Housing Works sells weed while helping clients quit smoking tobacco
Legal pot peddler Housing Works boasts that it “loves” drug users — but puts its foot down when it comes to addicts puffing tobacco, a review of city documents shows. The organization, which assists New Yorkers with HIV and AIDS — and pushes controversial “harm reduction” for junkies — has received $80 million in taxpayer funding since 2018 to run housing programs and provide services that include substance abuse treatment. But the group, which has signs in its thrift shops saying it loves “people who use drugs” is required under its city agreements to help its clients quit cigarettes. The group’s city contracts...
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
Fallen FDNY firefighter saves 5 lives, including 2 FDNY firefighters, through organ donation: 'His legacy'
New York City Fire Department Firefighter William Moon, who was fatally injured at work, saved the lives of five others through organ donation, including two fellow FDNY firefighters.
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
New York City police recover body of missing 13-year-old girl washed up on shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Monday, as a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
New York City high school principal who teaches 'love and respect' involved in scuffle against student: Report
A New York City high school principal was involved in a scuffle with a student in October outside of the school, according to a report.
