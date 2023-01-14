ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, VT

Daily Voice

Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say

A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Lyndonville man faces drug, weapons charges in Mass.

HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week. It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. After being chair of the Vermont Democratic Party for more than a year, Anne Lezak is stepping down. New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials. Updated: 6 hours ago. The number of...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF

ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
BURLINGTON, VT
Hot 99.1

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
WTNH

20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
newportdispatch.com

Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested

BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
BERLIN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton

RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
RIPTON, VT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT

