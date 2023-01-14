Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
WCAX
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Four Vermonters are behind bars in connection with the robbery and murder of a St. Johnsbury man last month. Vermont State Police say the suspects are involved in the fatal shooting of Israel Jiminez Lugo, 49, on Dec. 13 at his Hastings Street apartment. Rafael...
Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say
A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
NBC Connecticut
Man Wanted on 21 Warrants from 2 States Arrested Outside Westfarms: Police
West Hartford police arrested two men outside Westfarms mall Saturday night after finding a vehicle that authorities believe was connected to several crimes throughout Connecticut as well as Massachusetts. They said one of the men was wanted on 21 warrants from several cities and towns in the two states. West...
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
WCAX
Lyndonville man faces drug, weapons charges in Mass.
HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week. It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. After being chair of the Vermont Democratic Party for more than a year, Anne Lezak is stepping down. New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials. Updated: 6 hours ago. The number of...
newportdispatch.com
Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF
ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Arrest made in Ellington Masonic lodge arson: State police
A Vernon man is facing charges after state police said he set fire to the Fayette Lodge in Ellington. State police said the fire started around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 7. The lodge was located on Orchard Street in Ellington. When crews got to the scene, they found a working...
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
newportdispatch.com
Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested
BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Mom Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Killing Son, Setting Home on Fire
A mother has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing her 8-year-old son and setting their Meriden home on fire with a tiki torch in 2016, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said Karin Ziolkowski strangled her son Elijah while in their home on Nov....
VSP: Drunk Rutland man does 120 mph, crashes
A 54-year-old Rutland man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash in West Rutland.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
newportdispatch.com
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
Comments / 3