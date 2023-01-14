Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
WWMT
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
WWMT
'Suspicious device' downtown determined to be man in weighted workout vest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety determined what was originally an investigation into a "suspicious device" downtown was a man wearing a weighted workout vest, the department said. Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of the downtown Kalamazoo mall around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident arrested after surrendering peacefully to police, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Interfaith Boulevard off of Woodward Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday...
WWMT
Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
WWMT
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
WWMT
No injuries reported after Holland kitchen fire
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters are working to confirm the cause of a Tuesday night fire. Firefighters were called to a two-family home on West 17th Street for a fire which began in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment, according to Holland Fire Department. Holland Hospital: increases care for...
WWMT
Man arrested after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night, according to Grand Rapids Police. Officers were flagged down by a witness at 9:40 p.m. on Alto Avenue SE near Alexander Street SE, and found a man who had been shot in the chest, officers said.
WWMT
Car crashes into Ottawa County building, sheriff's deputies investigating
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman crashed her car into a building in Crockery Township Sunday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office: warns of fake phone calls. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland and Main Street, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies said.
WWMT
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
WWMT
Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, fentanyl found, Van Buren County deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Sterling Heights man in possession of fentanyl was arrested after a high-speed chase, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following...
WWMT
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
WWMT
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
WWMT
Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for fraud
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officer Catrice Lockett was arrested Sunday on a charge of fraud outside of Atlanta Georgia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officer Lockett was immediately placed on leave when KDPS learned of her arrest. “Once the investigating agency notified us of...
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
WWMT
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
WWMT
Community says goodbye to mother, daughters killed in apparent murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — It was a day filled with heartache and healing in Fennville as friends, family, and classmates said goodbye to an Allegan County woman and her two young daughters. 35-year-old Cindy Clouse, 13-year-old Autumn Hagger, and 10-year-old Mackenzie Hagger were shot and killed at their home in...
WWMT
Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Burlington Township woman died after crashing her car in Newton Township Monday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old woman was traveling along K Drive South near 6 Mile Road when she drove off the road and crashed into a tree, deputies said.
WWMT
Public retirement celebration planned for BCPD Chief Jim Blocker
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon host a retirement celebration for outgoing Chief Jim Blocker. The event will mark the retirement of Chief Jim Blocker and will introduce the community to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley who is serving as interim Chief. Special: Retiring...
WWMT
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
