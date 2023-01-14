Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
No injuries reported after Holland kitchen fire
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters are working to confirm the cause of a Tuesday night fire. Firefighters were called to a two-family home on West 17th Street for a fire which began in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment, according to Holland Fire Department. Holland Hospital: increases care for...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident arrested after surrendering peacefully to police, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested. Officers were called to an apartment complex on Interfaith Boulevard off of Woodward Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday...
WWMT
Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is under arrest after several homes are struck by gunfire between the Edison and Southside neighborhoods, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood. Officers were called to Wall Street between South...
Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
WWMT
Shooting near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood causes gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired near Kalamazoo's Burke Acres neighborhood Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane, police said. Responding Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered multiple buildings nearby that had been...
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Busy street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood closing for a day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A section of Paterson Street is closing for a day. Paterson Street between Rose and Burdick streets in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will close Thursday, Jan. 19, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The closure is for a water service renewal. Drivers will...
wkzo.com
Two separate shooting incidents lead to two arrests in Kalamazoo Tuesday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman is facing felonious assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting at people in the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd Tuesday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called out around 11:30 p.m. On scene officers located an apartment that...
12-year-old accused of setting fires at school in Kalamazoo Twp.
A 12-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center after Kalamazoo Township police say he was caught setting fires in a school building.
WWMT
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
WWMT
Kalamazoo student arrested for setting fires in school and assaulting a staff member
KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Kalamazoo student was taken into custody Monday, after he allegedly set a couple of fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a staff member, according to the Township of Kalamazoo police. Officers responded Monday to the school in the 3100 block of...
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify man killed in Saturday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was shot in killed in Grand Rapids Saturday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Jontell White’s death has been ruled a homicide. White was shot and killed early Saturday morning near South Division Avenue, police say. Those...
WWMT
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
WWMT
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
WWMT
Car crashes into Ottawa County building, sheriff's deputies investigating
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman crashed her car into a building in Crockery Township Sunday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office: warns of fake phone calls. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland and Main Street, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies said.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
WWMT
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash
Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE
Comments / 0