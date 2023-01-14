HOUSTON - Houston will have two parades to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and with all the excitement don't forget the road closures. For decades the city has had two MLK Day parades to commemorate Dr. King and this year it's no different. The City of Houston is partnering with the Black Heritage Society for an MLK parade Downtown at 10 a.m. starting at Smith and Lamar Streets and the MLK Grande Parade also start at 10:00 a.m. but will snake through the streets of Midtown, starting at Elgin and San Jacinto.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO