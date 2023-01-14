MLK mattress sales 2023 — the weekend's best sales from Helix, Bear and more
MLK Day is typically not a major retail holiday. However, now that the holiday is upon us, a few mattress manufacturers are offering weekend mattress sales on beds featured in our best mattress guide.
It's worth noting that Presidents Day mattress sales will kick off later this month. As the first major retail holiday of the year, we expect to see even more mattress deals as the month progresses. But if you can't wait till then — or if you just want to browse this weekend's best sales — we've picked the top six deals you can score right now.
Best MLK mattress sales this weekend
Best overall value
1: Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar
Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review , we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale. View Deal
Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix
2: As part of its current MLK mattress sale, Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "WKND25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $1,030 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review , we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. View Deal
Bear Mattress: was $748 now $487 @ Bear
3: The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its MLK mattress sale, Bear is taking 35% off via "FLASH35". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $487 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $649 (was $998). View Deal
Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $449 now $336 @ Brooklyn Bedding
4: The Dreamfoam Essential holds a spot in our best budget mattress guide for being one of the best inexpensive cooling beds you'll find. While the mattress is available in five different heights, we'd recommend looking at the 10-inch model or taller for better sleep comfort and support. Use coupon "MLK25" to save 25%. After discount, the 10-inch twin costs $336 (was $449), whereas the 10-inch queen costs $524 (was $699). View Deal
Bear Hybrid Mattress: was $1,298 now $844 @ Bear
5: If you want the ultimate in comfort, you'll want the Bear Hybrid Mattress. It features multiple layers of foam complimented by an edge coil system with individually encased springs. It also offers the most pressure relief of all Bear mattresses. Use coupon "FLASH35" to take 35% off all sizes this weekend. After discount, the twin costs $844 (was $1,298), whereas the queen costs $1,126 (was $1,732). Plus, you'll get a $270 gift set (two free pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector) with your mattress purchase. View Deal
Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,248 now $936 @ Birch
6: The Birch Natural Mattress has an organic cotton cover and it's made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built to support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler while you sleep. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel, which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation. Use code "WKND25" to knock the twin to $936 (was $1,248) or the queen to $1,358 (was $1,811). Plus, you get two free pillows with your mattress purchase. View Deal
Tips on finding the best MLK mattress sales
- Never pay full price: Labor Day, Memorial Day, and July 4th are all great times for mattress deals. While MLK sales aren't as popular, they're still a great time to upgrade to a newer, better mattress.
- Use coupons: Like many retailers, mattress manufacturers occasionally offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Make sure to check out our guide to the best coupons via our guides: Nectar promo codes , Tempur Pedic promo codes , Purple promo codes , Casper promo codes , DreamCloud coupons , Avocado mattress promo codes , Brentwood Home coupon codes , and Awara promo codes .
- Know your return policy: Buying a new mattress can be tricky. Perhaps you're relying on user reviews or word of mouth. Or maybe you've already tried the mattress and have finally found the right mattress deal. Either way, you should always know the mattress' return policy should you have to return it. Some companies offer 100-night trials with free return shipping and no penalty fees , whereas others offer 18-months trials with similar shipping policies.
- Save with Medicare: If you're in the US and buying a mattress to help with a medical condition such as chronic back pain, you may be eligible for Medicare support. For all the facts you need to know, see our article on what types of mattresses are covered by Medicare .
Shop all MLK mattress sales this weekend
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): winter sale — up to 25% off sitewide
- Avocado: $200 off select mattresses via "GREEN"
- Awara: up to $499 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle
- Bear: 35% off sitewide via code "FLASH35"
- Big Fig: save $300 off all mattresses via code "BEBOLD"
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide via code "MLK25"
- Casper: up to $600 off off mattresses and select bedding
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + $599 free bed set w/ mattress
- Helix: 25% off sitewide + 2 free pillows via "WKND25"
- Nolah: up to $750 off + 2 free pillows w/ code "TGNOLAH"
- Saatva: 15% off off $1,000 or more
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off select mattress sets
- Vaya: $300 off any mattress via "VAYA300"
- Zoma Mattress: $150 off any mattress via "WIN150"
