Kingsport Times-News
Student artwork on display at the McKinney Center until Friday
As part of the many events across the community celebrating Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and activism, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has partnered with local schools for a week long display of student artwork. According to a press release from the McKinney Center, the theme for this...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club begins sponsoring eighth school-based service club
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring the eighth school-based service club. The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School. System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport parade, candlelight vigil honor Dr. King
KINGSPORT — They came from all walks of life. Government employees, working men and women, members of different ethnic groups and faiths, young and old. Tall and not-so-tall. All of them marching to the tune of the same drummer: the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Stone Drive Chick-fil-A set to reopen Jan. 26
KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week. Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
wcyb.com
Mountain City Elementary School closing Wednesday due to water main break
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mountain City Elementary School is closing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a severe water main break on Donnelly Street, according to officials. The Johnson County Department of Education made the on Facebook. Kids Country will not be available for students, officials added.
Kingsport Times-News
Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4,...
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Tennessee Donor Services donates computers to Kingsport Hunger First
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) donated 50 computers to Hunger First on Thursday. TDS, which serves more than 6 million people in Tennessee and Virginia, donated 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First in Kingsport. “We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, Executive Director of Hunger First. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tunisian couple to perform 88 concerts to raise money for ETSU tuition
JOHNSON CITY — Yahya Mhirsi and Fatma Souf just recently celebrated their one year anniversary of moving to the United States, which came just a few months after their first wedding anniversary. The couple came from Tunisia, a country located at the northern point of Africa, to continue their...
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Kingsport Times-News
Judy Ann Johnson Eidson
CHURCH HILL – Judy Ann Johnson Eidson, 64 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center unexpectedly. She had spent her entire life in Hawkins County and was employed as a switchboard operator for Ballad Health. She was...
Kingsport Times-News
Doris June Leach Neeley
Doris June Leach Neeley, 87, entered into eternal rest and was reunited with her loving husband on Saturday, January 14th, surrounded by her family. Born August 29, 1935 in Eagan, TN, Doris June had resided in Kingsport since 1956. Doris is preceded in death by: her devoted husband of 55...
wjhl.com
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
David Crockett students participate in London’s NYD …. David Crockett students participate in London's NYD parade. Milligan Lady Buffs battle to 74-60 victory over …. Milligan Lady Buffs battle to 74-60 victory over KCU. Milligan Men’s Basketball bounces back with 90-75 …. Milligan Men's Basketball bounces back with...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City native's work to be shown at Sundance Film Festival
One Johnson City native is experiencing a major “up” in his film career this weekend. Jordan Hamilton, who was raised in Johnson City but currently lives in Oregon, worked as the costume designer on the independent film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” The film will be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off on Thursday in Utah.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged with negligent firearm discharge
On Tuesday, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Remington C. Tritt of Johnson City, on charges related to a negligent firearm discharge. At 12:04 a.m., officers responded to 24 Regency Square in reference to a shots fired call, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tritt at his apartment.
Kingsport Times-News
Henry – UVA Wise graduate program space on legislative wish list
WISE — While the groundwork has been laid for new graduate programs at UVA Wise, the college’s chancellor says physical space for those programs is a legislative priority. Chancellor Donna Henry said Monday that the college’s first two graduate programs — education and nursing — are nearing approval to start by the fall of 2023 once they clear the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
