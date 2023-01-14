Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Recreates Iconic ‘Wednesday’ Dance
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and really pretty groovy! The Addams Family is back on TVs thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday, which introduced a dance trend that everyone, including Sister Wives star Christine Brown, is boogying to. Christine is the ex-wife of Kody Brown...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0