Related
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Alex Honnold Is a Sneaky Fast Trail Runner. Here’s How It Impacts His Climbing.
"I've never been much of a runner," says Alex Honnold, 37 from Las Vegas, Nevada. But maybe that perspective comes from his frame of reference as a climber, where he is one of the most legendary athletes of all time. While he's not doing the running equivalent of big wall climbs without ropes, the "not runner" has completed two marathons and two 50k's.
Why Being Outdoors Makes Us Want to Help Strangers
In the summer of 2019, Tomas Quinones, a Portland-based artist, quality assurance engineer for the mapping app Ride with GPS, and enthusiastic long-distance cyclist, was undertaking a seven-day bikepacking trip, covering some 360 miles of remote high desert country in Southern Oregon, not far from the Nevada border.
This Vermont Ski Area Closed Due to Lack of Snow
While the Utah and California mountains get have been pummeled by winter storms this week, East Coast ski resorts continue to endure warm temperatures, rain, and an unseasonable lack of snow. It's gotten so bad in Vermont that Mad River Glen ski area has ceased lift operations this week.
Does Thru-Hiking Have a Drinking Problem?
I was standing in a Whole Foods in Flagstaff, Arizona, and the beer was such a foul sight to see. Just eight days earlier, while straddling the Utah border...
Why I’m Obsessed With Backpacking Tarps
This past fall, two friends and I spent four days elk hunting at 12,000 feet in the Sangre de Cristo mountains north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The first day was warm and mild, but on the second morning, we woke to six inches of snow. It was still coming down, and it didn't stop for the next 48 hours.
Why Is the Forest Service Dumping Christmas Trees into Ohio Lakes?
Do they celebrate Christmas in Davy Jones's locker?. A silly question, perhaps, but it's one that popped into my mind after learning of the annual post-yuletide tradition at...
The Future of Skiing Depends on Affordable Lessons for Kids
It's a Saturday afternoon in early December and the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center at Colorado's Aspen Snowmass resort is filled with nearly 250 bobble-headed kids, clunking around in colorful helmets, snowsuits, and ski boots that nearly reach their knees. Like sorcerers, the outnumbered adult instructors herd the children into ability-appropriate groups before whisking them away for their first day of lessons in the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club's (AVSC) seasonal youth ski programming.
Extreme Weather Devastated This California State Beach
The scene in Capitola, California, looks grim this week, as cleanup crews work on the coastal homes, businesses, and landmarks that were damaged by the recent "bomb cyclone" storm. Located just east of Santa Cruz, Capitola was one of the hardest hit communities in the state. Sections of its iconic wharf toppled into the sea after being battered by whitecaps, and shops and restaurants along its popular beachfront were inundated by the surf.
First Look: Yeti Yonder Water Bottle
To be honest, I'm mostly a summer Yeti kind of person. I rely on their coolers and insulated water bottles during the heat to keep everything cold. And damn, their products are good at keeping things cold.
I’ve Had a Sauna Tent in My Backyard for 3 Months and I’m Obsessed
Many people in my home state of Minnesota spend weekends at their cabins "up North." It's not a practice reserved just for the wealthy either, as these basic structures are usually passed down through generations so that middle class families often own a rustic second home, too. Many of these properties feature homemade saunas, for cutting the chill year round.
A Polar Explorer Shares Lessons on Surviving Extreme Cold
If I didn’t know any better, you could’ve convinced me I was standing on a floating ice chunk somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The setting sun cast a glow on the horizon that, despite the subzero temperatures, painted everything a warm orange. Just moments ago, besides our pair of red, expedition-style tunnel tents, everything had been white. Flat snow filled every inch of my vision, punctuated now and then by sculptural masses of ice poking up from the surface like translucent shark fins.
Backpacker’s Top Ultralight Hiking Stories of 2022
For a lot of hikers, the secret to a good trip is simple: carry less. Over the past decade, we've seen ultralight backpacking go more and more mainstream, as major gear manufacturers have dived into the lightweight market. The result has been a groundswell of new toothbrush-cutters trying to find their way into the lighter side of the hobby.
This Midlayer Killed My Fleece
Mountain Hardwear’s Kor Airshell Warm Jacket ($200) confuses me. I’ve been wearing it almost daily for more than two months now, and I still don’t know what it is. Is it a windbreaker? A shell? A midlayer? The more I wear it, the more I realize that it is a little bit of all those things. It was my favorite layer as the weather turned cold and we’ve gone into the heart of winter, single handedly replacing the fleece and light puffy jackets I used to rely on.
The Beyond Guide Gloves Are the Warmest I’ve Ever Worn
Most gloves are insulated with lofted synthetic materials. Versus down or wool, synthetics are less prone to soaking up water and provide more warmth with less thickness. Both merits are important, since your hands are going to be exposed to wet stuff more often and persistently than any other body part other than your feet, and because every every additional iota of puff around your fingers works to reduce your sense of touch.
The Ultimate Smokeless Fire Pit Showdown
Portable smokeless fire pits were already popular with car campers and at ski resort parking lots for their smoke- and fire-hazard mitigation. But the mini bonfire truly exploded during the pandemic, when backyard blazes kept family and friends going in lockdown.
Help Is on the Way for Colorado’s Search and Rescue Teams
It's a new year—and the busiest search and rescue system in the country is getting a little extra help. On January 1, a new law took effect...
Your Ultimate Winter Play Guide: 13 Fun and Beautiful Winter Trips to Plan Now
In Switzerland, most everyone takes the train to the ski mountain. There are a few locomotive options on this side of the pond, too. The Winter Park Express from Denver to Colorado’s third-largest ski area is back this season. Trains with baggage compartments for skis and boards leave Denver’s Union Station every Friday through Sunday, January through April, starting at 7 a.m. During the two-hour trip ($29 each way), you’ll roll through 31 tunnels and view the Continental Divide. Returning trains depart Winter Park at 4:30 P.m. Even cooler, if you time your flights right, you can hop the A Line train—with commuter service between Denver International Airport and Union Station—and skip the rental car.
A Longtime Surf Competition Went Virtual During the Pandemic. Organizers Kept It That Way.
Last winter, Hawaiian surfer Kuiookalani Young spent more time riding his bicycle than his surfboard. Young, 23, pedaled across Oahu's North Shore on a borrowed bike, desperately trying to obtain video clips taken by local photographers of him surfing the thumping waves. He needed to submit footage of his best rides to convince a panel of judges that he was among the best surfers in the world. But with no budget for a film crew, he had to get scrappy, and that meant trying to get footage from people who had filmed him surfing by chance.
The Cheapest (and Most Expensive) Places to Buy a Home Near a National Park
My wife, Dee, and I were driving through West Virginia last fall when we decided to do a quick detour to New River Gorge National Park. Maybe a mile or so from the park entrance, I glimpsed a ramshackle home with a collapsing roof and a faded "For Sale" sign in the front yard. A few shingles and a fresh coat of paint, and that house would be as good as new, I thought. I was sure all the raccoons and opossums most assuredly living in the house now would make for great roommates. After that initial chuckle, I began to think in earnest how cool it would be to have a national park as your backyard.
