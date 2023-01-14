Spoken word artist Baba Bomani will show the life of Frederick Douglass through hip-hop Monday at Carroll Arts Center

Music and spoken word artist Baba Bomani will bring audiences through the life and career of Frederick Douglass via hip-hop music and multimedia elements during a special presentation at 2 p.m., Monday at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St. in Westminster.

The event is free to the public as part of the art center’s School’s Out Art’s In series, and although installments in this series prioritize youth education, Carroll County Arts Council Executive Director Lynne Griffith said many adults attend and learn from such presentations — including herself.

“We welcome everyone to everything,” she said, “old and young.”

The auditorium seats as many as 260 people and no advanced tickets are required to attend the free event.

Bomani Armah, 44, of Riverdale, uses the stage name and alter ego Baba Bomani to bring his performances to life.

“If you’re listening to my music, if I begin the song with ‘this is Baba Bomani’ then you know that everything in the in the song is completely school-safe,” Armah said, “not only is it no cursing, there’s probably also a lesson plan.”

Monday’s event will be the fourth show in the School’s Out Art’s In series. So far, the series has presented a ballet, a hands-on Japanese drumming show and a presentation on the history of hip-hop. School’s Out Art’s In will continue with a puppet show for Black History Month, percussive dance performance with tap and soft shoe dance that creates music and a Pacific Asian storytelling through dance show.

The cost of each performance varies, Griffith said, and a $150,000 budget funds the series as well as several events in Carroll County schools.

Armah said he believes in experiential learning and the power of hip-hop as a teaching tool. He added that navigating virtual spaces in pandemic years has allowed him to improve multimedia elements of his presentations.

“It’s not about knowing the bland stuff,” Armah said, “it’s about understanding that these are real people, and Frederick Douglass was born in Maryland. He lived in Maryland and he died in Washington, D.C.”