ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

American Red Cross opens shelter for Brown Deer families displaced by fire

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQi2a_0kEkc6am00

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for the Brown Deer families displaced by an apartment fire Friday night.

The Red Cross said approximately 35 people have been displaced by the fire at 8330 N. 46th St.

Related: Over 30 people displaced following apartment fire in Brown Deer

Firefighters found the fire in the first-floor hallway of the 48-unit apartment complex. With the assistance of the Brown Deer Police Department, fire crews were able to quickly evacuate the building.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

Now, the Red Cross has opened a shelter a Brown Deer Elementary School, 5757 W Dean Road. Anyone displaced by the fire is welcome at the shelter, as they are providing food, a place to stay, ad other essentials.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed

Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a friend of Cross at the gathering told WISN 12, “That could have been any of us in that situation. As postal workers we look out for each other…it just brought us all together.” Another friend of Cross, Christopher Matthews said, “even though ‘Dre’ is gone, he’s not gone because he would want this. Everybody who loved Aundre is here.” Prosecutors have charged Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. in Cross’s killing. A third person, Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. Federal investigators say Cross was murdered over drugs McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. sent through the mail but were never delivered. For more information on the three suspects, click here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Individuals Involved in Milwaukee Police Chase Caught in Wood County

On January 6th, the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee duplex set on fire, suspect barricades himself

MILWAUKEE — A man started a fire Tuesday morning in a duplex and then barricaded himself inside on North 65th Street and West Carmen Avenue. Donald Eison has lived in the duplex for two years; he said heard a knock on the front door early Tuesday morning. "A man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County inmate dies in jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine police seek help locating missing person

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy