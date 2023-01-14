Read full article on original website
A New Frontier: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Confirms Existence of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet!
The planet is rocky and almost precisely the same size as Earth, but whips around its star in only two days. Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have formally embarked on a new frontier: Identifying and analyzing rocky exoplanets that orbit red dwarf stars. A team led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, both of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, confirmed that LHS 475 b not only exists, but it is a small, rocky planet that is almost exactly the same size as Earth. Before Webb, researchers typically targeted planets that are larger than Jupiter, which is 11 times wider than Earth. This will inevitably be the first of many discoveries Webb data will help researchers make as they continue exploring planets elsewhere in our Milky Way galaxy.
NASA’s Moon Mission in Jeopardy? Issues With Lunar Flashlight’s Spacecraft Propulsion System
The mission is characterizing its new “green” propulsion system and developing a modified plan for the briefcase-size satellite’s journey to the Moon. NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission successfully launched on December 11, 2022, to begin its four-month journey to the Moon, where the small satellite, or SmallSat, will test several new technologies with a goal of looking for hidden surface ice at the lunar South Pole. While the SmallSat is largely healthy and communicating with NASA’s Deep Space Network, the mission operations team has discovered that three of its four thrusters are underperforming.
This Week @NASA: Space Exploration Collaboration, Webb Reveals Galaxies From Dawn of the Universe
Continuing a collaboration in space exploration …. And highlighting new science from NASA missions …. A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. US, Japan Sign Space Agreement at NASA Headquarters. On January 13 at NASA Headquarters, administrator Bill Nelson, Japan’s prime minister...
Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe: Astronomers Discover an Enigmatic Cosmic Explosion
Gamma-ray bursts are the most intense explosions in the universe and are typically caused by the collapse of stars or the collision of compact stellar remnants. However, a recent discovery has challenged this understanding, as it does not fit into either of these categories. Astronomers from the Niels Bohr Institute were instrumental in this study, which has the potential to revise current theories about these powerful events.
Climate Change: NASA Reveals How Earth’s Global Temperatures Stacked Up in 2022
In 2022, Earth was about 1.11°C (2°F) warmer than the late 19th century average. Earth’s average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by NASA. Continuing the planet’s long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2022 were 0.89 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average for NASA’s baseline period (1951–1980), according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS).
Ice-Sheet-Wide Collapse in West Antarctica Isn’t Inevitable: Runaway Ice Retreat Can Be Slowed
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature. New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn’t inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery...
SpaceX employees reportedly enjoy ‘calm’ as Elon Musk distracted by Twitter
Some SpaceX employees are reportedly breathing a sigh of relief as their billionaire CEO Elon Musk devotes the majority of his time and energy to struggling Twitter. Musk has reportedly played a “less active role” in SpaceX operations since buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October and delegated more responsibility to his deputy Gwynne Shotwell, who serves as the space firm’s president and chief operating officer. Current and former SpaceX workers told Bloomberg the company’s workflow hasn’t suffered and its workplaces have “some semblance of calm” even “when Musk’s focus is elsewhere.” Ex-employees said Musk’s involvement often results in additional work,...
World’s Oldest Meal Helps Unravel Mystery of Our Earliest Animal Ancestors
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered new insights into the physiology of our earliest animal ancestors by studying the contents of the last meal consumed by the Ediacara biota, the world’s oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years. The research, published in the journal Current...
Why Is the Southern Hemisphere Stormier? Scientists Solve a Century-Old Mystery
Research from the University of Chicago provides the first clear explanation for the difference in storms and demonstrates that storms are becoming more severe over time. For centuries, sailors who had traveled the world knew that the most powerful storms were located in the Southern Hemisphere. “The waves ran mountain-high and threatened to overwhelm [the ship] at every roll,” wrote one passenger on an 1849 voyage rounding the tip of South America.
U.S. RHIC Atom Smasher Reveals a Surprising Preference in Particle Spin Alignment
Findings may point to a previously unknown influence of the strong force—and a way to measure its local fluctuations. Given the choice of three different “spin” orientations, certain particles emerging from collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), an atom smasher at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, appear to have a preference. As described in a paper just published in Nature by RHIC’s STAR collaboration, the results reveal a preference in global spin alignment of particles called phi mesons. Conventional mechanisms—such as the magnetic field strength or the swirliness of the matter generated in the particle collisions—cannot explain the data. But a new model that includes local fluctuations in the nuclear strong force can.
Black Hole Carnivals May Lead to Cosmic Crashes Seen by Gravitational-Wave Detectors
Since 2015, the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA Collaboration has detected about 85 pairs of black holes crashing into each other. We now know that Einstein was right: gravitational waves are generated by these systems as they inspiral around each other, distorting space-time with their colossal masses as they go. We also know that these cosmic crashes happen frequently: as detector sensitivity improves, we are expecting to sense these events on a near-daily basis in the next observing run, starting in 2023. What we do not know — yet — is what causes these collisions to happen.
Scientists Unlock Nature’s Secret to Super-Selective Binding
EPFL researchers have found that controlling super-selective binding interactions between nanomaterials and protein surfaces requires not only adjusting the molecular density but also the pattern and structural rigidity. Researchers at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered that controlling super-selective binding interactions between nanomaterials and protein surfaces not only...
Unlocking the Mystery of Plant Breathing – Scientists Discover Mechanism Plants Use To Control “Mouths”
A significant discovery about the mechanisms by which plants open and close their stomata could lead to new methods of protecting crops from the effects of climate change, particularly the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. While breathing is often taken for granted as an involuntary process, it...
New NASA Study Reveals Devastating Impact of Rising Sea Levels on U.S. Coasts
New results show average sea level rise approaching the 1-foot mark for most coastlines of the contiguous U.S. by 2050. The Gulf Coast and Southeast will see the most change. By 2050, sea level along contiguous U.S. coastlines could rise as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) above today’s waterline, according to researchers who analyzed nearly three decades of satellite observations. The results from the NASA Sea Level Change Team could help refine near-term projections for coastal communities that are bracing for increases in both catastrophic and nuisance flooding in coming years.
Webb Space Telescope Reveals Dusty Leftovers of Planet Formation Like Never Seen Before
These two images are of the dusty debris disk around AU Mic, a red dwarf star located 32 light-years away in the southern constellation Microscopium. The team used Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) to study AU Mic. NIRCam’s coronagraph, which blocked the intense light of the central star, allowed the team to study the region very close to the star. The location of the star, which is masked out, is marked by a white, graphical representation at the center of each image. The region blocked by the coronagraph is shown by a dashed circle.
Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe: Researchers Use High-Powered Lasers to Study Magnetic Reconnection
Scientists use powerful laser beams to create miniature solar flares in order to study the process of magnetic reconnection. Scientists employed twelve high-powered laser beams to simulate miniature solar flares in order to investigate the underlying mechanisms of magnetic reconnection, a fundamental astronomical phenomenon. Contrary to popular belief, the universe...
New Study Suggests Dark Matter May Be Made of Dark Photons
The hypothetical new particles could potentially account for the observations made by the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope. According to a new study published in Physical Review Letters, it is possible that dark matter is composed of ultralight dark photons that may have played a role in heating up the universe. This hypothesis is, according to the researchers, in excellent agreement with observations from the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph (COS) aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, which observes the intricate and diffuse network of filaments known as the “cosmic web” that exists between galaxies.
Scientists Have Developed a Living “Bio-Solar Cell” That Runs on Photosynthesis
Plants are often thought of as sources of food, oxygen, and decoration, but not as a source of electricity. However, scientists have discovered that by harnessing the natural transport of electrons within plant cells, it is possible to generate electricity as part of a green, biological solar cell. In a recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, researchers for the first time used a succulent plant to create a living “bio-solar cell” that runs on photosynthesis.
Birth of a “Masquerading Monster” – Formation of Massive Star Caught in the Act
Formation of Massive Star Caught in the Act with Magnetic Field Mapping. The stellar nursery where the action is taking place, called BYF 73, is not your typical star-forming cloud. It’s relatively small, but at its central core is a young star that holds the record for the highest known rate of protostellar mass accretion, the process by which a growing star accumulates mass from its surrounding material.
Hubble Spots an Astronomical Intruder in a Distant Galaxy
A host of astronomical objects throng this image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Background galaxies ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals are strewn across the image, and bright foreground stars much closer to home are also present, surrounded by diffraction spikes. In the center of the image, the vague shape of the small galaxy UGC 7983 appears as a hazy cloud of light. UGC 7983 is around 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo, and is a dwarf irregular galaxy — a type thought to be similar to the very earliest galaxies in the Universe.
