LOYAL, WI (OnFocus) – A Barred owl was admitted to Raptor Education Group, Inc (REGI) from Loyal, WI after she fell out of a tree in front of her rescuers. “We suspect she may have been hit by a car the night prior and was able to get herself into a tree for protection, but had problems balancing and fell,” the nonprofit stated on social media. “Well, she fell out of the tree in front of the right people! Her rescuers immediately called us to get directions from staff and then caught her up and rushed her to our clinic!”

LOYAL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO