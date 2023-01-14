Read full article on original website
Pittsville Boys Basketball Crushes Tri-County
The Pittsville Panthers crushed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball by a score of 68-16. Jake Hardinger led Pittsville with 23 points. Matthew Gudel had 11 rebounds for the Panthers. Pittsville scoring: Friday 9, Getsinger 9, Millard 2, Hardinger 23, Gudel 15, Bowden 4, Redmond 3, Kissner 3. Tri-County stats requested,...
Almond-Bancroft Boys Basketball Races Past Wild Rose
Ayden Phillips had 16 points and TJ Lamb added 15 points as Almond-Bancroft thumped Wild Rose 57-25 in CWC Boys Basketball. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Pratt 5, Lamb 15, Phillips 16, Omernick 5, Miner 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help,...
Assumption’s Jaglinski, Marshfield’s Grancorvitz, Auburndale’s Aue Ranked on WIAA Girls 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard, Jan. 16
The latest WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard is out, and area players are ranked among the state’s best:. Ashley Grancorvitz of Marshfield is third in Division 1. Annamarie Aue of Auburndale is tenth in Division 4. Assumption’s Jordyn Jaglinski is second in Division 5. ************. The 3-Point...
Auburndale Rips Past Spencer
Auburndale defeated Spencer in nonconference boys basketball, 67-25. Lucas Yeske 27 points for Auburndale to lead all scorers. The Eagles’ Caden Weinfurter pulled down 7 rebounds. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 6, Scholl 3, Cherney 3, Brown 2, Schmitt 2, Weber 2, Anderson 2, Willfahrt 11, Yeske 27, Weinfurter 8,
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, January 8 to January 14!. Medford Boys Basketball (nominated online) – Medford is 9-3 this season, and 5-0 in the Great Northern Conference, ahead of second place Northland Pines by half a game. The Raiders knocked off Mosinee in a tight battle this week, 69-65.
Wildwood Zoo Announces Death of “Smokey” the Wolf
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
Obituary for Mary M. Beyer
Mary M. Beyer, age 96, of Marshfield, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home at Well’s Nature View. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 17th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dan Thelen officiating. Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Speakers to Share Expertise During Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
Obituary for Evelyn M. Grossbier
Evelyn M. Grossbier, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Dove Health Care South, Eau Claire. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Pastor Aaron Herman will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.Burial will be at Ebenezer United Church of Christ Cemetery, Town of Cleveland, Marathon County.
Obituary for Nicholas A. Volovsek
Nicholas A. Volovsek, 43, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Please feel free to dress casual as that would have been Nick’s wish. The service will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Bakerville Sports Bar and Grill.
Obituary for Mary Lou Kirsch
Mary Lou Kirsch, age 91 of Marshfield, WI passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church of Marshfield, WI where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Father Daniel Thelen will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MMCCU and Weiler’s Team Up to Show Crossing Guards Appreciation
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to or from school. The City of Marshfield honors adult crossing guards for their commitment to child pedestrian safety during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. MMCCU (Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union) and Weiler’s Convenience Stores teamed up to thank local crossing guards this week, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.
Owl Rescued in Loyal Expected to Make Full Recovery
LOYAL, WI (OnFocus) – A Barred owl was admitted to Raptor Education Group, Inc (REGI) from Loyal, WI after she fell out of a tree in front of her rescuers. “We suspect she may have been hit by a car the night prior and was able to get herself into a tree for protection, but had problems balancing and fell,” the nonprofit stated on social media. “Well, she fell out of the tree in front of the right people! Her rescuers immediately called us to get directions from staff and then caught her up and rushed her to our clinic!”
