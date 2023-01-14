Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Even After Four Years, Lawsuit Regarding Lame Duck Law Still in the Courts
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Four years ago, after Democrats swept elections for statewide office in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers held a "lame duck" session to strip powers from the incoming governor and attorney general before they took office. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, today, a legal...
cwbradio.com
Evers Addresses Shortage of Prosecutors & Public Defenders
(Bob Hague, WRN) The governor promises help for hard pressed prosecutors in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers addressed that during a press conference on Tuesday. “We need more prosecutors. We need more . . . public defenders.” The Democratic governor indicating he’ll provide funding in his state budget proposal.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Asking for Funds to Keep Office of School Safety Going
(AP) Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations are running out. Legislators...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin’s Next Election Is Crucial in Restoring Our Democracy
It didn’t take most American voters long to realize what a disaster it was to elect a corrupt, rightwing, MAGA Republican president in 2016. They’ve turned out in record numbers in three straight elections since to repair all the destruction to our democracy. But voters aren’t done yet....
wtaq.com
Work Search Requirement Vote Coming This Week
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A referendum on public assistance is being proposed by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature. A question they’re hoping to put on the April ballot would ask if able-bodied childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer funded benefits.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
cwbradio.com
Environmental and Conservation Groups Optimistic About Changes to State Natural Resources Board
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Environmental and conservation groups say they’re optimistic about changes to the board that oversees natural resources policy in Wisconsin after two members recently resigned, including its controversial former chair. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, Bill Bruins and former chair Fred...
voiceofalexandria.com
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
empowerwisconsin.org
Republicans to introduce flat tax bill this week
MADISON — In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) rolled out a tax reform proposal Friday that would ultimately phase in a 3.25 percent flat income tax rate by tax year 2026. The lawmakers noted that Republicans in charge of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Communities Reclassified in Last Census Bureau Wonder About the Implications
(By Joe Tarr, Wisconsin Public Radio) More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But, according to Joe Tarr with Wisconsin Public Radio, the implications of this change are unclear to...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Groups Discuss Possible Ban on Gas Stoves
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Concerns are flaring up over whether gas stoves are safe for millions of Americans who use them after a federal agency official said it hadn’t ruled out a nationwide ban last week. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin health and...
wizmnews.com
Flat tax wrong for Wisconsin
There are plenty of ideas for what to do with Wisconsin’s huge budget surplus. There was talk of sending rebate checks back to taxpayers but that was quickly rejected. Governor Evers has proposed using part of the surplus to better fund public schools, lower property taxes and provide middle-class families with a 10% tax cut. The Republican Senate leader has another idea to change the tax code to benefit taxpayers. But that plan would only help the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. Devin LaMahieu is proposing a flat tax of $3.25% for all Wisconsin taxpayers. Unfortunately, this plan would do nothing to benefit the average Wisconsin worker, while providing big benefits to the wealthy. This flat tax is the most regressive of taxes, and we’ve seen repeatedly that trickle-down economics don’t really benefit anyone except the wealthy. Under the plan, someone making over $1 million per year would see an average annual tax savings of more than $112,000. Those in the lowest tax bracket would only see about a quarter percentage point tax cut, while the wealthiest Wisconsinites would see their tax rate cut in half. If we’re going to change the tax code, it should be to adopt a system that benefits everyone in the state, not just the wealthy.
cwbradio.com
Black and Hispanic Voters in Wisconsin's Largest City Criticizes Election Commissioner that Bragged About Suppressing Votes
(AP) Black and Hispanic voters in Wisconsin’s largest city say a Republican election commissioner publicly applauding GOP strategies he credits with depressing minority turnout are a public admission of a conservative strategy in place for years. “He’s proudly telling Hispanic and Latino voters, ‘I’m your enemy, and I’m actively...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Sees Renewed Calls for Caregiver Tax Credit
Wisconsin lawmakers are back in session and have a large budget surplus to work with. Advocates for the state’s older residents hope any spending plan prioritizes certain needs for this population, and those who care for them. The Legislature is being asked to reconsider the idea of a Caregiver...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Bailing Out On Reason, Data, and Facts
Rush to Change State Constitution on Cash Bail Ignores Real Failures. I think it’s safe to say that no one would ever want to see a day again like November 21, 2021. Seared in our collective psyche, we won’t forget the tragedy that was exacted on unsuspecting attendees to the Waukesha Christmas parade. As a truck ripped through the crowd, what would unfold would leave death, injuries and a litany of questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen?
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Dairy Groups Submit Comments Regarding DNR's Water Quality "Antidegradation" Rule
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative joined other industry leaders in submitting comments to the Department of Natural Resources last week on the Department's Economic Impact Analysis on its proposed Water Quality "Antidegradation" rule. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, WDA and VDC partnered with...
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
ncsl.org
Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Returns as NCSL President
Savannah, Ga.—Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos returns as an officer for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as its 50th president after Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke stepped down to assume his new role as lieutenant governor. Vos, a Republican, previously served as the 47th president of NCSL from...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
