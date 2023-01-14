Read full article on original website
speedonthewater.com
Hardin Marine Returning To Miami With Multi-Front Product Display—And Better Real Estate
If you didn’t catch the Hardin Marine exhibit during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, you weren’t alone. The usually hard-to-miss product display trailer for the aftermarket marine products company was in front of the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center but tucked off to one side behind a fire lane.
speedonthewater.com
Countdown To Miami: Inside The 2023 Miami International Boat Show
We started a bit earlier than usual this year with our reporting on what’s coming to the annual Miami International Boat Show, February 15-19. After five years at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, the event returned last year to its former home in South Beach at the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center and the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club—formerly Sea Isle Marina—across Biscayne Bay.
sflcn.com
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and JaRIA Bring Reggae Month to South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – To celebrate Black History Month, the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) are presenting Reggae Month Miami during the entire month of February. The goal of Reggae Month Miami is to bring awareness to the entire South Florida community. Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
communitynewspapers.com
Walrus Rodeo now open in Little Haiti shopping center
Co-chef/owners Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer of Boia De have opened their second Miami restaurant, Walrus Rodeo, in partnership with Jeff Maxfield who is overseeing the new restaurant’s kitchen. Walrus Rodeo, a name chosen by the team for its ambiguity and connotations of fun is located at 5143 NE...
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
Miami New Times
Church Turned Nightclub the Angeles Gears Up to Be a Fort Lauderdale Concert Destination
Hallelujah! Fort Lauderdale is set to gain another concert venue, this time in the form of a church turned nightclub expanding its scope. The Angeles, owned by Knallhart Management Group, opened its doors in December 2021 as a nightclub alongside the adjacent Holly Blue restaurant in Flagler Village. The venue is set to dabble in live-music experiences in its second year of existence.
multihousingnews.com
Related Joins JV to Develop Waterfront Florida Waterfront Community
Featuring four towers, the Fort Lauderdale property will include condos and rental units. has joined onto another major waterfront project in southern Florida. Related, Tate Capital and Rok Enterprises Inc. have finalized a joint venture to co-develop a master-planned site that would redevelop an underutilized section of Fort Lauderdale into the Bahia Mar mixed-use complex.
islandernews.com
Ready, Set… Bounce! World’s largest bounce house now bouncing in Miami
If you like big events–and even bigger bounce houses–stick around to find out the record-breaking structure now set to delight kids of ll ages in Miami through January. The Big Bounce America, creator of the world’s only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, will be bouncing into Miami for three consecutive weekends this month. through Sunday, January 29th at Ives Estate Park.
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami projected to be one of the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2023
Miami will be one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a recent Zillow forecast. Zillow measured the 50 largest U.S. housing markets on price growth, inventory, jobs and demographics to determine its rankings. Miami ranked No. 8 on the hottest markets list and is one...
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
miabites.com
Where to Brunch in Miami: New for 2023
Miamians love their brunch. Whether it is after a late night out, or just as an alternative to going out to a pricey dinner with friends, brunch checks a lot of boxes. Plenty of good food, Bottomless cocktails, live music or a DJ, and even sometimes amazing views. Here are some favorites from MIAbites.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
miamirealtors.com
Colombia Again the No. 1 Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Texas is Top State and Lexington, Kentucky is Top U.S. City
Colombia posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in December 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia has now topped the list of foreign countries searching Miami real estate in nine of the last 10 months. Brazil made the largest...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
secretmiami.com
The Adorable Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Returning To Miami For One Day Only
Sanrio lovers, this one’s for you! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has hit the road to bring merchandise and sweet treats to people across the country and low and behold, it’s set to roll through Miami next week!. Although the cartoon on wheels sells adorable cakes and...
