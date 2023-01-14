Man found shot to death in South Fulton field, police ask public for answers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton authorities confirmed that a man was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Dec. 3rd, officers received reports of a person who was shot at a location on Rock Hill Road in South Fulton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old David Gadson of South Fulton dead in a field. Authorities said Gadson had been shot multiple times.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

It is unclear whether police have identified any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group