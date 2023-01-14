ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man found shot to death in South Fulton field, police ask public for answers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton authorities confirmed that a man was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Dec. 3rd, officers received reports of a person who was shot at a location on Rock Hill Road in South Fulton.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old David Gadson of South Fulton dead in a field. Authorities said Gadson had been shot multiple times.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

It is unclear whether police have identified any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Hotracingchild1
4d ago

classic case of "don't need firearms, the police will assist"... yeah like a camera, they'll tell ya what happened... and maybe who did it

