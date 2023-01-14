Read full article on original website
KVOE
Braxton Higgins wins Emporia Invitational
Emporia High senior Braxton Higgins continues to win diving meets. On Tuesday, he won the 11-dive Emporia Invitational with a score of 491.60. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 241.95. Alex Allemang finished ninth with a score of 232.80. Up next for the Spartan divers is at Campus...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestlers host Ottawa; bowlers head to Topeka
Two Emporia High teams are in action Wednesday. The Emporia High wrestling teams host Ottawa for duals Wednesday evening. Emporia High will honor its senior wrestlers, including Kiana Flores-Delgado. Varsity matches are scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. at Emporia High School. The Emporia High bowling teams travel to Topeka...
KVOE
Flint Hills Shoot Out day 2, Area High School Basketball
First-round play is complete in the Flint Hills Shoot Out. In boys’ play Tuesday night. Chase County 40 Council Grove 31. The girls will play their semi-finals Thursday. The boys play their semi-finals Friday. Area scores:. Olpe 60 Marais des Cygnes Valley 39- girls. Olpe 83 Marais des Cygnes...
KVOE
Emporia High girls basketball falls in double overtime to Manhattan
The Emporia High girls basketball team had its undefeated season end Tuesday night against Manhattan. The Lady Spartans entered the game as the top-ranked team in Class 5A and fell in double overtime to the Lady Indians, 58-55. Emporia High led 9-3 after the first quarter but were outscored 25-11...
KVOE
Emporia States Owen Long MIAA POW
Emporia States Owen Long has been named the MIAA mens basketball player of the week. Long averaged 24.5 points per game and went over the 1,000 points mark in his collegiate career as the Hornets improved to 14-3 last week with wins at Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern. He scored...
KWCH.com
Trinity Academy student-athlete breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old record
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Time is Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively’s biggest competitor. He’s one of the fastest high schoolers in the United States and has proven it each time he has stepped onto a track. “Really, the best thing for me is to think about my training...
Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
WIBW
Northeast Kansas talent headed to Hutchinson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Community College is loading up for next season with local talent. Topeka West Quarterback Malachi Berg, Nemaha Central Running back Cooper Hajek and Washburn Rural Tight end Lukas Hanks (so far) have committed to the Blue Dragons.
Jerome Tang urges Kansas State fans to remove hatred from basketball rivalry with KU
“I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team.”
Wichita teen breaks Jim Ryun’s 58-year-old Kansas high school record with fastest U.S. mile
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
No. 13 Kansas State edges No. 2 Kansas on alley-oop in OT
Keyontae Johnson threw down an alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left as No. 13 Kansas State defended its home court
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
KWCH.com
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State baseball’s return to the field is only a month away and may look a bit unfamiliar to some fans. Not because of the faces on the field - in fact they return their top three batting average leaders and two lowest ERA starting pitchers - but it will be a new head coach at the helm.
Kansas State's Ozzie Hoffler enters transfer portal
For the seventh time since the 2022 regular season finale, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Ozzie Hoffler's name now appears in the transfer database. A defensive end from Atlanta, Ga., Hoffler did not participate in any games this past season after redshirting...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
WIBW
Busch Light offers fans $2 million if retiring Harvick wins Daytona 500
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Busch Light, the sponsor of Kevin Harvick - who just announced his retirement from NASCAR - will offer one fan a $2 million payout if he wins the Daytona 500 in February. As the official beer of NASCAR and Kevin Harvick’s longtime sponsor, Busch Light says...
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
KVOE
Third deer poaching incident since early November under investigation in Lyon County
Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is investigating the county’s third deer poaching incident since early November. The latest one happened Jan. 9 near Roads 155 and M, or just southeast of Emporia. Most details are pending and there is no suspect description, but Scheve says the deer was killed “by illegal means after dark.”
KVOE
Missy Floyd named Emporia Chamber’s Volunteer of Year
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has finalized its field of honorees for its upcoming Annual Meeting. Saint Francis Ministries Foster Care Homes Supervisor Missy Floyd has been named the Volunteer of the Year. Floyd has been with Saint Francis for over 10 years after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in social work from Pittsburg State University. Besides her work in child welfare, Floyd is on numerous committees, including Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, Healthier Lyon County and the Family Resource Council. Floyd is also involved with Chamber events, including Business After Hours events and the annual Christmas Parade.
