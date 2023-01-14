Read full article on original website
Related
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In or Not? Crypto Analysts Disagree
Bitcoin’s latest rally has caused all sorts of reactions. But analysts seem to disagree on whether the bottom is in or not. Midway through January, crypto investors want to know why Bitcoin’s price spiked. Is it a dead cat bounce, a bull trap, or is the BTC bottom in soon, if not already past? Crypto analysts have offered a wide range of opinions.
Bitcoin Maintains $21K, Metaverse Tokens Soar (Market Watch)
MANA, SAND, and GALA are among today’s best performers. Following the past few positive days, bitcoin has returned above $21,000 and has managed to sustain above that level. The altcoins have calmed on a daily scale now, aside from several representatives of the Metaverse industry. BTC Still Above $21K.
Market Watch: Solana Soars 5%, Bitcoin Marked 10-Week High Above $21K
Shiba Inu is also another notable gainer after positive news came from the team. Following a minor correction on Sunday, bitcoin went on the offensive once more hours later and tapped a new 10-week high above $21,000. Solana and Shiba Inu lead the altcoin charge with notable gains, followed by...
Bitget Becomes The First CEX to Launch Copy Trading in the Spot Market
(Victoria, Seychelles, 17 Jan 2023) – Leading crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announces to be the first exchange to launch copy trading in the spot market. As the first exchange for offering copy trading for derivatives in 2020, Bitget has honed its highly liquid, highly innovative flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade, to deliver a similarly intuitive experience for spot traders in 2023.
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges 10% to New ATH as Miners Return
The difficulty latest surge also represents the biggest move since October last year. Bitcoin miners got crushed in 2022. What seemed like a year of sufficient capital for expansion, high energy prices, increasing competition, and a bear market knocked several mining giants off. After the winter slumber, Bitcoin miners are...
EU Delays MiCA Crypto Regulations Due to Translation Issues
The voting for European Union’s regulatory MiCA framework for the crypto industry has been put on hold. The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) crypto regulations will not see a final vote until April. The delay is also likely to stall the process of pushing the new rules through.
High Risk of Global Recession Could Impact Crypto Markets
Chief economists at the World Economic Forum are predicting a gloomy macroeconomic outlook and potential global recession for 2023. Crypto markets have been flying this year, but an ongoing depressed outlook for the world economy could clip those wings. According to a WEF report on Jan. 16, the International Monetary...
Fidelity-Backed Crypto Platform Cuts Staff Due to Market Pressure
Yet another crypto firm is forced to lay off workers to cope with the bear market. OSL, a Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange, is cutting roughly a third of its costs following months of turbulence in the crypto market. That includes staff cuts – though the firm did not reveal...
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Rises to ‘Neutral’ for the First Time in 9 Months
The Index stopped at 52 yesterday (January 15), which was its highest point in the last nine months. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index – a metric that determines the community’s general sentiment on the primary cryptocurrency – spiked to a state of “Neutral” for the first time in nearly nine months.
Bitcoin Stocks Correlation Surges After Decoupling from Wall St Amid FTX Drama
A record Bitcoin stocks correlation in Dec after a sharp reversal during the FTX collapse should boost investor confidence in BTC. While the BTC price cratered over Alameda-FTX and Genesis-Gemini news, it decoupled from the S&P 500 Index and NASDAQ Composite. But after crypto exchange markets priced in the news, they were ready to rally with equities.
Here’s How Alameda’s Liquidators Incurred $11.5M Loss in 2 Weeks: Report
Alameda’s liquidators could have prevented $4 million of the losses, according to Arkham Intelligence. Liquidators of Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt trading powerhouse Alameda Research reportedly incurred a significant loss of over $11 million since the start of the year due to multiple liquidations. According to blockchain analytics platform Arkham...
Crypto Industry Booms: Report Shows 100% Increase in Developers in Two Years
The number of Bitcoin and Ethereum developers has tripled since 2018, but alternative projects are more attractive. The crypto industry has seen a significant surge in the number of developers working on various projects, according to a new report by Electric Capital. The firm, which has invested in several early-stage Layer-1 platforms and crypto startups —like Bitwise, Gitcoin, dYdX Near Protocol, and Inmunefi— found that the number of developers in the crypto industry has doubled over the past two years.
Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Raising $25M for a Crypto Exchange: Report
The duo is best known as the co-founders of a defunct crypto hedge fund. The two people behind the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly planning to launch a new exchange and want to raise $25 million from investors. The name of the new project will be...
Binance’s New Feature Allows Institutions to Invest, Trade Using Cold Custody
The new service is based on Binance Custody which happens to be a regulated institutional digital asset custodian. The FTX crisis has put even more heat on centralized crypto exchanges, and cold wallets have all the focus now. It is only natural for the world’s largest crypto exchange to allow institutional players to keep their crypto in cold storage solution.
Everything That’s Going on With Pi Network: From Start to Latest Controversial Listing
What is PI Network? Is it a scam? Let’s take a deeper dive into the project and the most recent controversy. Pi Network is a controversial cryptocurrency project that has been making rounds across the crypto industry over the past few weeks after the token was listed on some crypto exchanges, including the popular trading platform Huobi.
ETH Consolidates Below Critical $1.6K Resistance, What’s Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price has printed a substantial increase and finally surpassed the channel’s upper boundary. In spite of this, the cryptocurrency is approaching a critical resistance zone, and if a breakout occurs, an impulsive uptrend would become more likely. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Ethereum’s price has...
Silvergate Capital Announced a $1 Billion Net Loss for Q4, 2022
The cataclysmic finish of 2022 has prompted a $1 billion net loss for Silvergate Capital for Q4. The cryptocurrency-focused bank – Silvergate Capital – reported a net loss of $1 billion for the last quarter of 2022 due to the turmoil reigning in the digital asset sector. The...
SHIB Skyrockets 34% Weekly, Here’s the Next Target (Shiba Inu Price Analysis)
Shiba Inu had a fantastic week so far, managing to book a double-digit price increase. After a successful breakout above $0.000010, SHIB quickly turned this level into support and then rallied hard. Only today, the price increased by 17%, placing Shiba Inu in the top-performing cryptocurrencies. Buyers are in full control of the price action, but they are quickly approaching the key resistance at $0.000014.
Orbeon Protocol Developers Have Locked The Team Tokens for 10 Years
Gaining trust from the community is essential within any blockchain-based project. With so many developers abandoning projects, there became a need for developers to prove their loyalty. One of the key ways through which this is a possibility is through the procedure of locking coins or tokens. The Orbeon Procol...
Coinbase to Exit Japanese Market After Kraken
Amid a series of job cuts, Coinbase has decided to leave Japan. Crypto exchange giant Coinbase becomes the latest firm to stop operations in Japan, citing unfavorable market conditions. The US-based company has conducted a series of job cuts in the last seven months, with the latest downsizing happening earlier...
