With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Pennsylvania is the mushroom capital of the world

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production of mushrooms. Mushrooms have an economic impact of $1.3 billion and employs some 9,400 people in the state. During this Pennsylvania Farm Show week, Gale Ferranto, Committee Member of the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania and President of Buona Foods, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania mushrooms, “Most of our farmers are fourth, fifth generation, some sixth generation family farms in Chester County, Berks County. But I think what made it unique initially and yes, you can grow them in other parts of the country, but you need a certain ag byproduct for the growing material, the growing medium. I mean, growing mushrooms is very scientific at this point. You need horse bedding, you need straw, you need cocoa hulls, so you need certain ag byproducts. We take the recycled materials from other ag byproducts and that’s part of our growing medium in our growing rooms. So not everywhere had horse compost, but straw bedding. But we did here in the Northeast because when things started to really ramp up, there were a lot of racetracks in Pennsylvania. So I think that’s what made it, you didn’t have far to go with transportation. So, I think they were pretty smart back in the early thirties, forties and fifties to say, let’s keep it local because we don’t have to go too far. We didn’t have the transportation. But then as things grew on, refrigeration, we could take the hauling of the fresh mushrooms and we could start to go from Boston down to Florida. So, technology really has helped accelerate our industry.”
The state of Agriculture in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off over the weekend and while many see the event as an opportunity to sample food and products produced in Pennsylvania, the Farm Show really is all about agriculture and rural life in Pennsylvania. On this program, we’ve always used Farm Show Week as a...
How has the wine production process been affected by the spotted lanternfly and weather conditions?

The Pennsylvania Farm show will take place this week through next week and the Pennsylvania Winery Association has been a part of the farm show for several years. As the Pennsylvania wine scene continues to emerge, many may be interested in the wine production process and how it’s been affected by the spotted lanternfly and weather conditions within the state.
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.

Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules

The outcome of these races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill amidst a partisan power struggle. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Josh Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees

Pennsylvania’s public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of the Department of...
