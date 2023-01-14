Read full article on original website
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sworn in, offers message of ‘real freedom,’ rejection of extremism
After being sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro said voters chose him as a bipartisan embrace of progressive politics over extremist ideas. “You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans and independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
Pennsylvania speaker’s bipartisan group begins work on House rules
The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he’s hopeful they will help bridge the chamber’s partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first meeting with the...
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
A synopsis of unusual times at Pennsylvania’s State Capitol
Spotlight PA’s Katie Meyer provided a rundown of three Constitutional Amendments making their way through the State Senate and the the latest on the new Speaker of the House Rep. Mark Rozzi on The Spark Friday.
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Pennsylvania is the mushroom capital of the world
Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production of mushrooms. Mushrooms have an economic impact of $1.3 billion and employs some 9,400 people in the state. During this Pennsylvania Farm Show week, Gale Ferranto, Committee Member of the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania and President of Buona Foods, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania mushrooms, “Most of our farmers are fourth, fifth generation, some sixth generation family farms in Chester County, Berks County. But I think what made it unique initially and yes, you can grow them in other parts of the country, but you need a certain ag byproduct for the growing material, the growing medium. I mean, growing mushrooms is very scientific at this point. You need horse bedding, you need straw, you need cocoa hulls, so you need certain ag byproducts. We take the recycled materials from other ag byproducts and that’s part of our growing medium in our growing rooms. So not everywhere had horse compost, but straw bedding. But we did here in the Northeast because when things started to really ramp up, there were a lot of racetracks in Pennsylvania. So I think that’s what made it, you didn’t have far to go with transportation. So, I think they were pretty smart back in the early thirties, forties and fifties to say, let’s keep it local because we don’t have to go too far. We didn’t have the transportation. But then as things grew on, refrigeration, we could take the hauling of the fresh mushrooms and we could start to go from Boston down to Florida. So, technology really has helped accelerate our industry.”
What’s known, what’s next in Idaho stabbing case involving a Pennsylvania man accused of the crimes
Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents home in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, and extradited to Idaho where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The criminal case against a man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students last November is underway, but...
Pennsylvania Senate bill aims to undo 2023 gas tax increase
Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax increase on gasoline and diesel that kicks in this year in an effort to prevent motorists from paying more per gallon. The vote, 29-19, sent the bill to the state House of Representatives, where a partisan fight...
Pa. high schools could start offering students K-12 education training next school year
Starting next school year, Pennsylvania schools will have a new career and technical education (CTE) option to offer students: K-12 education. The program is just one of many ways the state is responding to a teacher shortage that’s created cascading staffing challenges across the Commonwealth. Tomás Hanna, the state...
The state of Agriculture in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off over the weekend and while many see the event as an opportunity to sample food and products produced in Pennsylvania, the Farm Show really is all about agriculture and rural life in Pennsylvania. On this program, we’ve always used Farm Show Week as a...
How Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry gained the potential power to influence a federal investigation involving himself
It took 15 rounds of voting over three days – the most in 164 years – to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker last week. To gain enough votes to claim victory, he made many key concessions to Republican Congressman Scott Perry and the Trump-aligned House Freedom Caucus he heads.
How has the wine production process been affected by the spotted lanternfly and weather conditions?
The Pennsylvania Farm show will take place this week through next week and the Pennsylvania Winery Association has been a part of the farm show for several years. As the Pennsylvania wine scene continues to emerge, many may be interested in the wine production process and how it’s been affected by the spotted lanternfly and weather conditions within the state.
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules
The outcome of these races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill amidst a partisan power struggle. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Khalid Mumin: Educators in Reading celebrate Josh Shapiro’s pick for Education secretary
Mumin played a key role in Reading School District’s financial recovery. Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Khalid Mumin – Lower Merion School District Superintendent and former Reading School District Superintendent — to serve as the state’s secretary of education. Some former colleagues of Mumin in...
Josh Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees
Pennsylvania’s public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of the Department of...
Proposal would move up Pennsylvania presidential primary to make voters’ pick more relevant
“This is an issue about making sure Pennsylvania’s voice can be heard in the primary election for president before a substantial decision has been made.”. A proposal coming before Pennsylvania lawmakers would move the 2024 presidential primary up by a month. If approved, the primary would be held March 19, 2024.
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pennsylvania state House special elections
With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could determine partisan control of the chamber. Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February.
