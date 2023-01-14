ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world's largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California's Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines."Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests," said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor."We...
