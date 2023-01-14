Read full article on original website
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
China’s COVID surge prompts CDC to expand a hunt for new variants among air travelers
It’s early morning at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.,. and Ana Valdez is already hard at work at one of the international gates. “Hello everybody. Welcome,” she shouts with a big smile as arriving travelers flood through two large swinging doors. “Do you like to help the CDC to find new variants for COVID?”
A special counsel will probe government documents at Biden’s home and private office
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate how classified documents came to be located at President Biden’s Delaware residence and a think tank office in Washington he used for about three years. Garland named former Justice Department official Robert Hur to conduct the high-profile inquiry...
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
President Biden’s personal attorneys have discovered classified documents among what appear to be Obama-era records when the current president was vice president, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, the special counsel to the president. Biden’s attorneys found the documents while packing other materials in a locked closet at...
