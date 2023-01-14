ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson PD: Son shoots and kills father

By Deja Studdard
 4 days ago

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Anderson police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was shot and killed.

The Anderson Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. 2nd Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday on a report of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

2 killed in east side motel shooting

The man was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Police later said that the man died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Jerry Wade, 52, of Anderson.

Preliminary details describe that a father and his adult son was involved in an altercation that led to the son shooting the father, according to the APD.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Jansen Wade, 31, of Anderson was arrested and sent to the Madison County Jail in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more details will be released as they become. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

