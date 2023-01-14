ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate

By Walter G. Ecton Florida State University via The Conversation
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPWVc_0kEkZAV200

(THE CONVERSATION) – The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don’t work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who work large amounts – over 15 hours a week – take fewer college credits per semester.

These findings come from a new study in AERA Open , a peer-reviewed open-access journal published by the American Education Research Association.

To learn more about how work might affect a student’s chances of graduation, we examined 17 years of data – 2001 to 2017 – from the state of Tennessee. We matched college student records to employment records for about 600,000 students. We compared working students with those who did not work but were otherwise similar in terms of family income, high school GPA, location and demographic characteristics. We also looked at college progress for students who worked during some semesters but not in others, to see whether they were more successful in completing their classes in semesters when they did not work.

Ultimately, we found that working students signed up for about one less credit on average per semester than students who don’t work. This is likely because they had less time available for classes. Students who worked were every bit as successful in their classes after signing up, with similar course completion rates and similar GPAs. But because they signed up for fewer courses, their progression through college was slower, and they were less likely to graduate.

Notably, we did not see a decrease in graduation rates among students who worked smaller amounts, especially less than eight hours per week. These students signed up for similar numbers of credits as their nonworking classmates, and they completed their degrees at similar rates. This suggests that smaller amounts of work may not affect a student’s progress toward graduation.

Why it matters

Working while in college is very common, especially with the rising price of college tuition and the burden of student loan debt .

Recent estimates show that 43% of full-time students and 81% of part-time students work while enrolled in college. In Tennessee, we found that working is especially common among community college students, first-generation students and students returning to college as adults.

With so many students trying to juggle work and school, colleges and policymakers could take more steps to support working students and help them meet their needs .

If working students take longer to complete college, policymakers could extend access to financial aid for longer periods if needed. For example, students can access federal Pell Grants for only 12 semesters . This may leave some students without an important source of aid if their work causes them to take longer to finish their degree.

Students should be aware of the challenges that work might pose in their college journey. Work may be crucial for paying bills and creating opportunities for professional development. However, when students work 15 hours or more, they could have a more difficult time earning a college degree, which can ultimately enable a person to get a higher-paying job in the future .

What still isn’t known

One important question is whether certain jobs may work better for college students than others. Some research suggests on-campus jobs might be more convenient and help keep students focused on their classes. Students working in a job related to their major might find real-world connections between their jobs and classes – like a nursing student working in a hospital. Given that work is a necessity for many students, educators can do more to guide students to jobs that might work best for their college success.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
qhubonews.com

The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
GALLUP, NM
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit …. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking. According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Website removes New Mexico voter registration info

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Upcoming bill would combat high drug costs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the issues lawmakers want to address this legislative session is the rising cost of prescription drugs. Representative Pamelya Herndon has introduced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act. If passed, it will create a five-member board to oversee drug costs in the state. That includes making recommendations to the office of the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
New Mexico In-Depth

Push for lawmaker pay coming to Santa Fe

It’s been more than 30 years since the last time New Mexicans voted against paying state lawmakers a salary, first in 1990 and again in 1992. Now, some lawmakers think the mood has shifted and it’s time to ask voters again. The need has grown, they say, while the Legislature remains hobbled by volunteer lawmakers who lack paid staff and in many cases must juggle outside work in order to live.
SANTA FE, NM
proclaimerscv.com

New Mexico Governor Pitches Tax Relief of $750 in New Budget

According to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2024 Budget, all state government and public school employees in New Mexico will receive a 4% pay increase and all taxpayers will receive a $750 rebate by July. The governor’s $9.4 billion spending plan announced Tuesday represents an increase of almost 12% from...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy